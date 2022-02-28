Something from the weekend: Who is Kerry’s irreplaceable star and does Dessie Farrell have a plan?

Is Dessie simply staying focused on the bigger picture?

Under pressure Dessie Farrell can't be accused of ignoring fringe and rookie talent in Dublin. The Sky Blues may be struggling to put points on the board just now but they lead the league of experimentation with 48 different players used in competitive games so far this year. Cillian O'Shea and former All-Star Robbie McDaid, both subs against Kildare, were the latest to feature for the first time in 2022 and the overall figure is likely to climb to at least 50 with Con O'Callaghan yet to play and Daire Newcombe togging out for several games without actually coming on. Within those 48 players, 14 are new to the senior panel this season with former U-20 star Ciaran Archer only featuring briefly in the O'Byrne Cup before suffering an injury. Farrell will hope that he is fit for the Championship along with O'Callaghan, James McCarthy and perhaps Paddy Small who has yet to figure in the league. "As I mentioned at the start of the league, our ambition was to build ourselves to the extent that we would be really, really competitive come summertime," said Farrell. "Of course the league hasn't gone the way we would have hoped but we have to stay focused on what the big picture is."

Paul Keane

The division within Division 2

Cork, Meath and Down have won nine of the last 35 All-Ireland senior football titles between them. But at least one of them won't be eligible to compete for Sam Maguire this year. Saturday's results in Division Two means there is now real separation between the four promotion chasers and the four in relegation trouble. It sets up a fascinating final three games for the neutral, but for anyone supporting those four counties at the bottom, it will be a bundle of stress. Offaly were unlucky not to take two points against Meath and if they manage to get enough points to survive, then two big counties will be out. Anthony Cunningham says that harsh reality has yet to dawn on some teams, and he may be right.

Orla Bannon

Draw most costly for Offaly

The meeting of Offaly and Meath was a veritable four pointer for both sides as they looked to catapult themselves free of relegation stress in Division 2. Fair to say though the draw was a bigger blow for the Offaly men. Manager John Maughan was bullish in his assessment that it was too early to be talking about relegation battles.

“It’s a bit early to be talking about relegation – we have four games left. We are a Division Two team and we are there on merit”, commented Maughan.

However with games to come against Galway, Down, Roscommon and Cork, Offaly’s task to stay in the Division is considerable. Their re-fixture with Galway will now be played next weekend meaning by the end of the league they will have played five weekends on the trot.

Meath moved themselves onto two points with the draw and will have a free weekend next week before finishing out with games against Cork in Navan, Derry and Clare.

Brian Lowry

Powter blow the latest haymaker to land on struggling Cork

After one of his longest injury-free runs in recent years, Seán Powter’s ever-troublesome hamstrings have again sidelined the dynamic Cork footballer - and the timing of this latest setback could not be worse given the relegation fight Cork have on their hands.

Powter picked up the injury during the first-half of the Sigerson Cup final on Feb 16th with Cork manager Keith Ricken confirming after Saturday’s defeat to Galway that the UL medicine student will miss Cork’s remaining three games in Division 2.

Seán Powter facing another spell on the sidelines

With Maurice Shanley and Liam O’Donovan also currently sidelined because of injury (O'Donovan's the longer term), it means Cork are without half of their starting back six - and what is certain is that it'll be a fair while before all three line out on the same field together.

In a bid to plug the gap left by the injured Powter, management moved Sean Meehan from full to centre-back for Saturday’s game, but he too was hit with injury in the second-half and so did not finish out proceedings.

Whatever about having to rebuild the Cork team in the wake of losing so many experienced players during the off-season and again following the conclusion of the McGrath Cup when the panel was trimmed, management could do without a raft of injuries to key players making an already difficult job even harder.

Eoghan Cormican

Who is Kerry’s irreplaceable star?

You can sense the anxiousness in this glittering group of Kerry footballers for their first All-Ireland final. Their manager has openly admitted they should be winning Celtic Crosses but we got a sense after this latest victory of the regrets Jack O’Connor also harbours. Kerry may have led Monaghan by 15 points in Inniskeen but his memory of Grattan Park prior to this trip was not of the six-point victory 11 years ago but the player he lost and the magnitude of his absence. “It’s a long journey up and we were determined to give a good account of ourselves,” he said of Kerry extending their unbeaten league run to 12 games. “It’s never easy to get points here. Traditionally, Kerry have found it tough here. I didn’t have a great day the last time I was up here in 2011 - David Moran did his cruciate and I felt it possibly cost us that championship.” No player picked up such an injury this time around, though the stretcher was called for Jason Foley at one stage. O’Connor even had the luxury of double-benching the Clifford brothers in the 59th minute. What would the equivalent of a Moran injury be now? David Clifford, possibly, although Kerry showed they could do without a generational player in 2014.

Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry in action against Darren Hughes, left, and Niall Kearns of Monaghan

On the evidence of this game, Moran’s fellow midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor looks too hot right now to replace.

John Fogarty

Are the natives restless in Donegal?

A 2-10 to 0-12 win over Tyrone was probably just what was needed to quell things in Donegal. While the Ulster and All-Ireland champions have probably played themselves into a relegation scrap with Dublin to come to Healy Park in two weeks’ time, Declan Bonner’s side have amassed five points from four outings and still have homes against Monaghan and Armagh to come. Nevertheless, it was a strange week of conflicting views, with some Donegal supporters expressing for the first time their annoyance at the direction the team was taking, having not been in an All-Ireland semi-final since the famous day Jim McGuinness’s side toppled Dublin in 2014.

A patched up Donegal in Killarney was a million miles from Croke Park and those who know their history will remind you Donegal were battered at the same ground in March 2012.

“I think it was not a case of damage limitation, but I think that deep down Donegal knew they were not going to win it and they were going to use it to see what they could get out of it and take it from there,” two-time All-Star Kevin Cassidy said during the week.

On the flipside, Anton Carroll, a member of the first Donegal side ever to win an Ulster SFC title in 1972, penned an email to the Donegal Democrat expressing his dissatisfaction. “Clearly, there was no sensible, coherent game-plan,” he said. “Saturday night next will, very likely, bring the curtain down on any prospect of even a modestly laudable outcome to this year's league campaign.

“After that, the County Board cannot defer, any further, a thorough review of how the performance, in recent years, of its main team is marked by so many unexpected and spectacular failures.”

Donegal manager Declan Bonner

Bonner can certainly point to a list of absentees and remember, we’re barely halfway through a league campaign. Donegal, like all the others, should be judged come summer.

Alan Foley

Clare’s performance does Derry plenty of favour

While Derry basked in a fourth successive league win that put them in pole position heading into the second half of the Division 2 campaign, Clare’s dejection at a listless display was very much apparent after proceedings in Cusack Park. As Derry were protecting and maintaining their 100 per cent record, the Banner County had gone into this contest full of hope after their own unbeaten run that saw them follow up an impressive home win over Offaly with gritty draws on the road against Cork and Roscommon. However, things crashed in around Colm Collins’ charges over the course of these 70 minutes. They were chasing it from the opening minutes after Derry opened brightly and bossed proceedings to build up an early three-point lead. Credit was due to Clare in the way they stuck with their task and rallied with a run of three points either side of half-time to get back on level terms, but their subsequent collapse was baffling as it was in marked contrast to the trademark displays that yielded a share of the spoils against both Rebels and Rossies.

It can be partly explained by the influence of Derry’s bench, with the return of key players like Gareth McKinless and Ciaran McFaul really helping Rory Gallagher’s side up the ante in the third quarter.

However, it was as much about Clare’s own failings as Derry’s cutting edge, as they struggled to break down their opponent's watertight defence.

Joe Ó Muirceartaigh