Hurling Talking Points: Handpass clampdown, Bonnar's rebuild, TK's return

Will handpass clampdown make it to summer?

Both Kieran Kingston and John Kiely acknowledged that handpasses are to be policed more tightly this season - but will that last into the championship?

“Yeah, this is one of the skills of the game and there’s no doubt teams have used that to throw the ball around at times,” said Kingston.

“We were told today that they’re clamping down on it and that’s great and it’s right that they should clamp down on it but the challenge will be come championship - will they clamp down on it?

“So is it one rule for the league and another rule for the championship? And I think that’s frustrating from a training point of view and from a management point of view. If that’s the rule, fantastic, we have no problem with it but let it be the rule for championship as well.

“If you start throwing the ball it’ll become like basketball with a sliotar, so there has to be a striking action with the hand.

“And it’s difficult for referees when they’re blind-sided, to be fair to them, but you have a linesman and you have umpires as well.”

“They do it every year,” said Kiely about handpass enforcement.

“It’s not my biggest concern at the moment. I think we were only blown for one, so it’s only one free in the whole game. I won’t get excited about that.

“It’s an area they’re focusing in on - the coaching staff will react in kind and work harder to make sure the handpasses are clean.”

Michael Moynihan

Stiffer challenges await the Cats in the coming weeks

Kilkenny’s league season will be largely dependent on what occurs in the next two games against Dublin and Waterford. Brian Cody’s team have already achieved expected home victories over Laois and Antrim while they narrowly went down to defeat against Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium a couple of weeks ago.

The trip to Parnell Park on Saturday will tell us a lot about the team in its current guise as they will still be without a number of regulars for the game in the capital.

The Dublin clash will be a big step up on anything we have seen from Kilkenny’s opponents in 2022 and with a league semi-final places on offer it’s bound to be a cracking clash.

Some of the Ballyhale players may come into contention for the game and the sooner they return the better for Brian Cody.

Waterford also await in the final game so Kilkenny know that they will need to pick up points in the next few weeks if they are to stay in contention for league honours.

Dublin have shown serious early season form and with Wexford also winning all their league games thus far, the Leinster Championship looks like it will be very competitive in the summer.

Robert Cribbin

Big building job on for Bonnar

With Padraic Maher sitting in the stand on Saturday in his civvies and Seamus Callanan cutting a toothless figure in attack and eventually hauled off, the scale of Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar's rebuilding job was laid bare.

Admittedly, conditions were awful and Tipp had already recorded back to back wins, but there is clearly plenty of work to get through in what could be a year of transition for the new manager.

Tipp have only scored one goal in three games and struggled to create any decent opportunities against Dublin. They only scored 0-9 in total from play. They were overpowered in midfield and the report card for a new look defence containing Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly and Robert Byrne was a mixed one.

Bonnar's task is to bring through the county's U20/U21 winning stars from 2018 and 2019 and to weave them into a winning team alongside veteran performers. Having used the same 20 players for the first two games, he brought in seven more on Saturday with wholesale changes in defence. Goalkeeper Barry Hogan and three defenders - Connolly, McGrath and Byrne - all lined out in the 2018 All-Ireland U-20 final win over Cork.

Paul Keane

It looked like TK had never been away

It had been a difficult start to 2022 for Brian Lohan and Clare as a mounting treatment table allied to three successive defeats in the Munster Cup and National League left the Banner desperate for a spark.

Enter Tony Kelly with his unique brand of alchemy to mark his 2022 return with just the 2-12 on the scoreboard. The three time All-Star was back to his roving best and proved an elusive thorn in Offaly’s side throughout to first weather the home storm before inflicting the mortal wounds with a late brace of goals.

Ghosting in at the back post for the first in the 59th minute to rifle home a Shane Meehan pass from the edge of the square, the Ballyea star then cooly dispatched a penalty past goalkeeper Conor Clancy before combining with fellow returnees John Conlon and Peter Duggan for the point of the game from the right wing.

Following a five-month absence through an persistent ankle injury, it was as if he had never been away such was the ease of his memorable comeback, this time as captain.

Eoin Brennan

Giving youth a chance can be mixture of joy and despair

You’d have thought that if giving youth a fling was going to be the decisive factor at Pearse Stadium then Galway, with five All-Ireland minor titles in the last seven years, would be the victors against a Wexford side who haven’t won a minor since 1968 and have not been in the final in 36 years.

It would be foolhardy, of course, to read too much into one league match in February but Henry Shefflin will know that underage success is no guarantee of senior glory.

Darragh Egan’s arrival in Wexford has seen an immediate increase in the number of underage players being drafted in. It remains to be seen how they fare in the heat of championship but so far their first touch has been excellent and many of them are fast players who will thrive on firmer ground.

Both managers, new to their tasks, are giving plenty of players an opportunity and no doubt there will be bumps along the way. Galway hit one of them yesterday and with a trip to in-form Cork coming up on Saturday evening, Shefflin is quickly learning, to coin that phrase, that he’s managing in senior hurling now.

John Fallon