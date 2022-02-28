A dash of Pepper helps Egan maintain Wexford's winning formula. 

Allianz HL Division 1A

Galway 0-15

Wexford 2-15

You’d forgive Leaving Cert student Oisin Pepper if he was struggling to concentrate in his double Maths class this morning as the 18-year old basks in shooting the decisive score as Wexford maintained their winning start to the league with an impressive win at Pearse Stadium.

He travelled back from the Salthill venue on a team bus where one of his teachers at St Mary’s CBS in Enniscorthy, Kevin Foley, had his own cause for celebration after skippering his county for the first time.

So, no shortage of feelgood factor in the Enniscorthy college and you suspect it might be the same at Puckane national school outside Nenagh in Tipperary where the principal, Darragh Egan, has plenty of reason for celebration as his reign in charge of Wexford continues impressively with a third league win.

Egan knows all about the value in giving youth a fling and with nine U-20s in the current squad, Wexford have as much an eye on the future as the present.

But the present looks pretty rosy as well. A home win over All-Ireland champions Limerick and now successive away victories over Clare and Galway.

“We are really happy that we got some of the younger lads on the pitch in the second half finishing up. I think it is important to expand our panel and to get league minutes into a few lads,” said Egan. “That is the most pleasing aspect.

“We have nine U20s on our panel, who come in and out with the seniors. There are some top-notch 18 and 19-year-olds coming to this. The way the game is gone it is all about pace and these lads have it in abundance.”

New Galway manager Henry Shefflin won’t need to dampen enthusiasm after this one. The paucity of their challenge, just two weeks after beating Limerick, has provided that wake-up call.

“People might have got carried away with the first two performances but I think after today we know where we are at and we have a lot of work to do,” said Shefflin.

“Wexford out-hurled us, played around us, their systems were very good, their personnel was very good so from that point of view you have to be impressed with Wexford and we have a nice bit of work to do.”

Shefflin was alarmed that no Galway player managed to hit two points from play, while Wexford had plenty of scoring threat and hit 2-10 from play with the Tribesmen only managing 0-7. “It’s going to be a big challenge for ourselves, our first day out in the Leinster championship is less than seven weeks away down in Wexford Park. At least we have those few weeks to try and improve things, get the personnel right, get the balance right in the team as well.”

Wexford deservedly led by 1-9 to 0-7 at the break. The sides were level three times in the opening quarter before Wexford pulled away with 1-4 without reply to lead by double scores at 1-7 to 0-5 after 24 minutes. Cathal Dunbar volleyed home after Rory O’Connor and Mikie Dwyer created the opening leaving Galway, who lost full-forward Conor Whelan to a Friday night training injury and centre-back Padraic Mannion to a head knock after 14 minutes, with a lot to do to preserve their winning start to the campaign.

Conor Cooney led the rally after the break when Galway had the advantage of a breeze. He landed five points and Joseph Cooney also got one as they drew level at 0-13 to 1-10 after 51 minutes. But then 18-year old Pepper pounced for his decisive goal 15 minutes from time after Galway captain Daithi Burke was blocked by Oisin Foley.

Corner-back Simon Donohoe and man of the match Rory O’Connor quickly added points to push the lead out to six and there was no way back for an out of sorts Galway side after that on a day when they struggled in most areas.

GALWAY: D Fahy; J Grealish, Daithi Burke, F Burke; G McInerney (0-1), P Mannion, A Tuohey (0-1); J Cooney (0-1), R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney (0-9, 7f, 1 sideline), C Fahy (0-1); C Mannion, K Cooney (0-1), J Fleming (0-1).

Subs: TJ Brennan for P Mannion (14), J Hastings for Monaghan (36), E Niland for Fleming (36), David Burke for Glennon (60), N Burke for K Cooney (65).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Donohoe (0-1), S Reck, M O’Hanlon; C Flood; P Foley(0-2f), D Reck; K Foley, D O’Keeffe (0-2); C McGuckin, J O’Connor (0-2f), R O’Connor (0-5, 1f); L Óg McGovern (0-1), M Dwyer (0-1), C Dunbar (1-0).

Subs: O Pepper (1-1) for Dwyer (45), O Foley for J O’Connor (51), R Higgins for McGovern (59), C Hearne for K Foley (63), Richie Lawlor for McGuckian (70).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).