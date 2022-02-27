Kudos to Kildare but Farrell 'confident' Dubs can avoid relegation trapdoor

Allianz FL Division 1

Kildare 1-12

Dublin 0-12

Dessie Farrell has vowed to 'find a way' to avoid relegation with Dublin but acknowledged 'there wouldn't be too many backing us' after yet another defeat.

The struggling Sky Blues have started the league with four losses in a row for the first time in almost 50 years.

Jimmy Hyland's 1-5 haul was this time decisive and he killed off Dublin at a packed out Newbridge with his 49th minute goal for Kildare.

That strike left the Lilywhites six points clear and in pole position for their first win over Dublin in the league or Championship since 2000.

Farrell praised Dublin's work ethic but lamented their execution in front of the posts with a series of good goal chances all wasted.

Kildare goalkeeper Aaron O'Neill saved shots from Brian Fenton and Aaron Byrne while Shea Ryan denied Dean Rock with a goal-line clearance.

Rock and Brian Howard then somehow butchered a 52nd minute goal chance when it seemed easier to score.

Dublin now have just three games - against Ulster sides Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan - to remedy their perilous situation though only one of those matches, against Donegal, is at home.

"There wouldn't be too many backing us now at this stage," admitted Farrell. "But you know, I'm confident in the players. I've faith in the whole group to find a way and that's what we intend to do.

"Obviously we're very disappointed. We probably felt we could have come away with something from this one, just the execution was poor at times and we coughed up a couple of goal chances.

"Kildare took their one and they're the fine margins, that's what wins games at this level. It's a highly competitive league, games are won and lost on those types of plays and big moments.

"To be honest, I can't fault the commitment and the intensity. Obviously Kildare had a pep in their step and Newbridge is a very difficult place to come so we knew it was going to be a huge challenge.

"Overall, I was actually happy with how we played. It was just the execution that let us down. It's been a bit of a trend in the last couple of games and definitely something for us to work on but we're expecting players back which will be a big boost and which will offer us other options."

Dublin led for just seven minutes in total and played catchup from the 28th minute when Daniel Flynn kicked Kildare into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

A second quarter burst of Lilywhites scoring moved them 0-8 to 0-4 clear at half-time.

Dublin edged the third quarter by a point with Rock and Fenton winning frees that were converted but Hyland's goal was a real body blow in response.

Daniel Flynn split the Dublin defence in two with a terrific hand pass that released sub Jack Sargent and when his shot was tipped onto the bar, Hyland followed up decisively.

Sean Bugler was Dublin's brightest performer and took his tally to 0-4 for the day with a late score as the visitors rallied.

But they couldn't find the goal they needed with sub Byrne denied by O'Neill in the 74th minute.

"You'd be happy with the result but not necessarily the performance," said Kildare manager Glenn Ryan.

"Some of the basic skills on occasions let us down, how we lost our shape in terms of what it is we like to do and how we feel we can play."

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland (1-5, 2 frees, 2 marks); D Flynn (0-3); P Woodgate (1 free), B McCormack, A O'Neill (1 free), K Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: S Bugler, D Rock (4 frees) (0-4 each); C Kilkenny (0-2); T Lahiff, L Gannon (0-1 each).

KILDARE: A O'Neill; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: J Sargent for Kavanagh (32); K O'Callaghan for McCormack (35+6 - h/t, blood); B McLoughlin for Woodgate (54); K Feely for Masterson (57); O'Callaghan for Sargent (63); D Hyland for D Ryan (68).

DUBLIN: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, S McMahon; J Cooper, J Small, L Gannon; T Lahiff, B Fenton; N Scully, S Bugler, B Howard; R McGarry, C Kilkenny, D Rock.

Subs: R McDaid for Lahiff (23-32, blood); A Byrne for McGarry (48); McDaid for Cooper (55); C O'Shea for Small (63 - 64, blood); L O'Dell for Scully (68); A Wright for Howard (70).

Referee: S Hurson (Ty

rone).