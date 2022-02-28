John Kiely: 'We were just played off the pitch, Cork’s movement was just too much'

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A: Limerick 1-13 Cork 2-19

When is a victory a statement performance and just another league game, both at the same time?

This NHL clash was overshadowed by an eventful close to the first half: Shane Kingston’s ground stroke got Cork’s second goal, and his own, but shortly thereafter he was red-carded for a challenge on Sean Finn of Limerick. Moments after that Seamus Flanagan of Limerick got the line for a challenge on Niall O’Leary of Cork.

With us so far? As an interesting tangent to these shenanigans, Cork led 2-13 to 0-5 when the two slightly undermanned teams went to the dressing-room for half-time.

The All-Ireland champions needed goals to make the second half a contest but both sides had an extra pair of hands at the back, and by the time Limerick found the net, after a fine run by Cathal O’Neill, we were entering the final quarter. That goal made the score 2-18 to 1-9, and Cork saw out the game for the win.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston was pragmatic afterwards.

“I thought our first half was very good, we were very competitive, we did a lot of very good things, but in the second half I thought we were sloppy at times.

“We lost the second half by five points, which wasn’t what we set out to do at half-time, I’d be disappointed with that.

“It’s a league game at the end of February, and I said before the game to TG4 that we were happy with where we are, with our evolution as a group, and nothing has changed. I still say I’m happy knowing we have a lot of work to do, we lost the second half by five points, as I say.

“That’s not acceptable from my perspective and as a group we’re not happy with that.”

There were no excuses from John Kiely.

“It was a really poor first-half performance from us,” said the Limerick boss.

“Really, really poor. We had, what – five points on the board at half-time? That’s not in keeping with where we wanted to be at that stage in the game, clearly.

“We made far too many errors. Basic errors. Handling errors. Even our balls that would normally go to hand didn’t go to hand, they were hitting the ground.

“I think the response in the second half was strong. (We) came back. Won the second half. Created loads of scoring chances, maybe if we could have taken a few more we could have pushed it.

“I would have liked if we had got it to below six if we could and really asked questions at that stage. But Cork came back and got a couple of scores at a time when we were getting momentum and it knocked us back again.”

Limerick were scratchy and fitful, not the smooth-running machine we’re used to. The usual transitions through the centre weren’t as slick and in the first half their shooting was wayward: they hit three points from play.

There won’t be any panic within the county - last year they were slow getting to the level required as well, and no-one could live with them when they hit form. But discipline continues to be an issue. Cork’s loss of Shane Kingston could have been a game-changer if the All-Ireland champions hadn’t lost Seamus Flanagan within a minute.

For Cork the first half could hardly have been better, Kingston’s red card excepted. Their forwards were sharp and their defence worked well as a unit, with Ciaran Joyce at wing-back and Ger Millerick a deep midfielder.

With both sides down to 14 after half-time there was more space, and Limerick brought on some serious artillery from the bench, but Cork were crisper and sharper. Despite Kieran Kingston’s lament about their second half, their first half had provided them with an unbeatable platform.

Kiely identified Cork’s movement as a crucial ingredient (“Tonight we were just played off the pitch, Cork’s movement was just too much for us,”), and the winners will take heart from the endorsement of their style of play.

As Kingston said, it’s a league game at the end of February.

As Kiely said, the championship is around the corner.

Both statements are true at the same time. Call it the Schrödinger's cat theory of hurling performances, and on we go to next week.

Scorers for Limerick: D. Reidy (0-3, 2 frees); C. O’Neill (1-1); A. Gillane (0-3, frees); D. Byrnes (0-2, frees); G. Mulcahy, D. O’Donovan, C. Lynch, S. Flanagan (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-9, 1 65, 6 frees); S. Kingston (2-0); D. Fitzgibbon, C. Lehane, R. O’Flynn, M. Coleman (1 free)(0-2 each); T. O’Mahony, C. Cahalane (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, A. Costello; C. Coughlan, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, R. Hanley; C. O’Neill, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; D. O’Connell, S. Flanagan, D. Reidy.

Subs: R. English for Finn (inj, 35); A. Gillane, D. Byrnes and W. O’Donoghue for O’Connell, Couglan and Hanley (both HT); G. Mulcahy for Reidy (47); C. Boylan for O’Neill (54).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, D. O’Leary, S. O’Donoghue; T. O’Mahony, M. Coleman (c), G. Millerick; D. Fitzgibbon, C. Joyce; M. Keane, C. Lehane, R. O’Flynn; S. Kingston, P. Horgan, S. Barrett.

Subs: C. Cahalane for Keane (40); J. O’Connor for Lehane (45); C. O’Brien for O’Leary (inj, 55); A. Connolly for Horgan (61); S. Harnedy for Barrett (64); S. Twomey for O’Flynn (70).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).