Jack O'Connor: 'We haven’t done any heavy metal training'

Jack O'Connor: 'We haven’t done any heavy metal training'

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor poses for a photograph with supporters after the Allianz Football League Division 1 win over Monaghan at Inniskeen Grattans GAA Club 

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 00:00
John Fogarty

'Final' is a banned word for Jack O’Connor but a third win on the bounce has pushed Kerry closer to a third consecutive Division 1 title.

O’Connor won’t hear any of such talk, though, and says he isn’t so sure an extra game in April would suit his team. 

Although they don’t face Cork in a Munster semi-final until May 7, he revealed Kerry have yet to do “heavy metal training”.

“It’s hard to know (if the extra game is positive) because we need a spell as well to do a bit of training. We haven’t done any heavy metal training so we’d like to have a bit of a gap for some training. You can argue for and against it.

“I won’t be talking about any final, I’d just be taking it a game at a time. We’re just hoping to rotate the panel and it was good to give newer fellas… Graham O’Sullivan got a run-out. It was great to give a start to Tony Brosnan, he’s a very exciting young player and has threatened many times in the past to explode on the scene but to come up here and kick four great scores is great going.” 

Competition for places in the team and panel will ramp up in the coming weeks as more players return from injury. “Everybody thinks we’re at full strength but we’re not, really,” said O’Connor. “We have a few injuries in the half-back line coming into today — Paul Murphy, Mike Breen and Gavin White and they’re three big players. David Moran and Joe O’Connor, Stefan Okunbor around the middle of the field. We have about six, maybe more players to come back into the reckoning. We’ll need them all because particularly at the end of the league three games in three weeks is going to be hectic."

More in this section

Galway v Mayo – Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Mayo and Kerry advance to semis in ladies football league
Galway v Mayo  Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Goal hungry Mayo hit Galway for six in Tuam 
Limerick v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Two off as sharper Cork gain some revenge over Limerick
<p>John Small of Dublin in action against Ben McCormack of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park</p>

Kudos to Kildare but Farrell 'confident' Dubs can avoid relegation trapdoor

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices