Goal hungry Mayo hit Galway for six in Tuam 

Lidl Ladies NFL

Mayo 6-6

Galway 2-8

Sinéad Walsh and Lisa Cafferky both scored two goals as Mayo earned their place in the Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-finals after victory over rivals Galway at Tuam Stadium.

The hosts were looking to bounce back from their opening round defeat in Donegal but it was Mayo who made it back-to-back wins with Ciara Whyte and Sinéad Cafferky also on target bringing their goals tally to 13 in two Division 1A games.

Mairéad Seoighe and Kate Slevin netted for Galway but it mattered little against the rampaging Mao.

Playing with the aid of a very strong breeze, Mayo got off to the perfect start and after just five minutes corner-forward Walsh beat Eimile Gavin to the ball, turned and fire low past Alannah Griffin.

Galway responded immediately as Seoighe muscled past Sherin El Massry to score an excellent goal with her left foot.

The sides then traded points, a free from Aoife O’Rourke for Galway and a fine score from Walsh, with the assistance of both Aoife Geraghty and Sarah Mulvihill in the build-up.

However, Mayo took the initiative in the eleventh minute when Whyte scored their second goal, as she palmed the ball into the net following a great pass from Mulvihill. And then just ahead of the water break Lisa Cafferky got on the end of a superb interchange between Walsh and Whyte for another goal.

Galway had plenty of possession but some excellent defending from Eilis Ronayne, Sinéad Cafferky and Danielle Caldwell kept them at bay, with only an Ailbhe Davoren point to show for their efforts, as Mayo led by 3-3 to 1-3 at half-time.

Three goals in five second half minutes settled this game as Sinéad Cafferky, the superb Lisa Cafferky and Walsh scored goals in a dominant spell.

Meanwhile Kerry also advanced to the knockout stage after a 1-13 to 0-9 Division 2A victory over Clare at a windswept Doonbeg. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh came up with the crucial goal in the first half and Kerry held their nerve against the breeze after half-time.

In Division 2B, Lauren McConville and Aimee Mackin were the goal-scorers in Armagh’s 2-13 to 0-10 success against Cavan at the Athletic Grounds. That win also means Armagh move on to the final four.

Down lead the way in Division 3A but they were held to a 3-6 to 3-6 draw away to Sligo in the IT Sligo grounds. But in Division 3B, Kildare booked their place in the next round with another win, this time it finished 2-11 to 2-5 against Longford.

Scorers for Mayo: S Walsh 2-2, L Cafferky 2-1, C Whyte 1-0, S Cafferky 1-0, S Howley 0-3 (2f).

Scorers for Galway: K Slevin 1-4 (1-0 pen) (2f), M Seoighe 1-1, A O’Rourke 0-1, L Coen 0-1, A Davoren 0-1.

MAYO: A Tarpey; É Ronayne, S El Massry, D Caldwell; T O’Connor, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Mulvihill, L Cafferky, S Howley; S Walsh, C Whyte, M Reilly.

Subs: S Lally for Ronayne (30), M McHale for Reilly (35), R Flynn for O’Connor (48), R Baynes for Whyte (40), R Flynn for O’Connor (48), T Needham for Walsh (55), H Reape for McHale (55), C Needham for Howley (55), N Hession for Sullivan (58), G Flynn for L Cafferky (59), L Moran for Geraghty (59), N McVann for Caldwell (59).

GALWAY: A Griffin; S Molloy, E Gavin, A Ní Cheallaigh; E Power, C Cooney, J Burke; A Davoren, S Ní Loingsigh; L Coen, M Seoighe, L Finnegan; A O’Rourke, A Trill, D Keane.

Subs: K Slevin for O’Rourke (30), L Booth for Finnegan (35), C Trill for Power (35), L Scanlon for Keane (39), F Cooney for Gavin (46).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).