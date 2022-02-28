Three-horse race for promotion says Gallagher after Derry sink poor Clare

Allianz Football League Division 2: Derry 2-13 Clare 0-10

Derry had no sooner dispatched Clare on Sunday than their manager Rory Gallagher was parsing the Division 2 campaign down to a three-team race involving themselves, next opponents Roscommon and Galway.

Last year’s Division 3 champions ensured their bid for back-to-back promotions remained firmly on track thanks to this facile nine-point victory. Second-half goals from Benny Heron and Gareth McKinless powered them past a strangely subdued Clare side to the summit of affairs in the league’s second tier.

“We feel that we’re pushing ahead of certain teams,” said Gallagher after his side’s fourth successive win, “and it looks as if the games between ourselves, Galway and Roscommon are going to have a massive bearing on who comes out of this division.

“We want to be one of the top teams in the country and in order to do that you’ve got to come to places like here and win. We want to get the most out of ourselves. We’d have taken a one-point win, but won comfortably and left a few goal chances behind,” he added.

Two goals were plenty, however, with the first from Heron in the 38th minute after a poor Clare kickout putting daylight between the sides for the first time as Derry moved 1-7 to 0-6 clear. McKinless crowned his contribution from the bench with the second in the 54th minute to finally kill off Clare’s poor challenge.

Derry were on the front foot for most of the game, with early points from Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams and Padraig McGrogan setting the tone for a dominant display in which 11 different players marked the scorecard.

A three-point haul from Keelan Sexton ensured a battling Clare side were just 0-6 to 0-5 adrift at half-time. It got better for them when Darren O’Neill levelled matters a minute after the resumption, only for Clare’s challenge to subsequently collapse without trace.

They had no answer to the powerful running of McKinless who set up Heron’s all-important goal, while Emmet Bradley and Conor Glass provided a midfield superiority that put Derry on the front foot throughout.

“We struggled badly on our own kickout,” admitted Clare boss Colm Collins. “That’s the platform for launching attacks and it put us under real pressure. We moved the ball too slowly. The only way to get joy against Derry is to move the ball at 90 miles an hour when you turn them over. If you give them time to get their defensive structure in place it’s hard to breakthrough.”

Instead, it was Derry that broke through at will, with points before the end by Bradley, Ethan Doherty and Ciaran McFaul showcasing how easy it was for them.

Scorers for Derry: B Heron (1-0), G McKinless (1-0), S McGuigan (0-3f), E Bradley (0-2), N Loughlin (0-2f), P Cassidy (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1), L Murray (0-1), O McWilliams (0-1), E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton (0-5, 3f), E Cleary (0-1), A Griffin (0-1), D O’Neill (0-1), C O’Connor (0-1), E McMahon (0-1).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; E Doherty, P McGrogan, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; P Cassidy, S McGuigan, O McWilliams; B Heron, N Loughlin, L Murray.

Subs: G McKinless for Murray (33), C McFaul for McWilliams (45), N Toner for Heron (54), M Downey for Loughlin (59), B McCarron for Doherty (67).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C O’Dea, E Collins, A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; J Malone, E Cleary, P Lillis; A Griffin, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: C Jordan for E Collins (47), D Tubridy for P Collins (48), E McMahon for Malone (55), C Downes for Griffin (64), D Keating for O’Neill (70).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)