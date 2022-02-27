Tony Kelly announces return with two goals to sink brave Offaly

With only the minimum separating the sides by the 59th minute, Kelly took over
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore, Offaly 27/2/2022

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 16:26
Eoin Brennan, Tullamore

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A: Clare 4-20 Offaly 0-16 

A blistering finish powered Clare to their first Allianz Hurling League points after three late goals floored Offaly in O’Connor Park in Tullamore this afternoon.

With only the minimum separating the sides by the 59th minute, a quickfire brace of goals from the returning Tony Kelly sparked a remarkable crescendo as Clare outscored their hosts by 3-7 to 0-1.

Leading the side out as captain in his first outing of 2022, back-to-back All Star Kelly was patently the difference between the sides with 2-12 while teenager Shane Meehan also fired 2-1 as the Banner kickstarted their season.

It was cruel on Offaly who didn’t deserve to be on the end of another sizeable scoreline as the sides were level on seven occasions in a seesaw first half that finished at 0-9 to 0-9. Eoghan Cahill converted eleven points before succumbing to an injury as the newcomers still search for their first points in the top tier.

Scorers for Clare: T Kelly (2-12, 1-0 Pen, 7f); S Meehan (2-1); R Taylor, A Shanagher (0-2 each); S Golden, P Crotty, D Ryan (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill (0-11, 10f), J Murphy (0-2); E Kelly, L Langton, L O’Connor (f) (0-1 each) 

CLARE: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, J Browne,; P Donnellan, S Golden; C Malone, P Crotty, D O’Brien; S Meehan, T Kelly, R Taylor.

Subs: A Shanagher for O’Brien (HT), R Mounsey for Donnellan (40), M Gough for Cleary (54), P Duggan for Golden (63) 

OFFALY: C Clancy; J Keenaghan, B Conneely, P Delaney; D King, C Burke, K Sampson; E Kelly, E Parlon; B Duignan, L Langton, A Cleary; E Cahill, J Murphy, J Sampson.

Subs: L O’Connor for Duignan (49), P Clancy for Parlon (60), L Nolan for Cahill (65), P Cantwell for Burke (68), D Maher for J. Sampson (70) 

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).

