Defiant Mayo overtake Armagh at the death in thriller

Allianz FL Division 1: Mayo 0-15 Armagh 1-10

A brilliantly chaotic game in Hyde Park ended with Mayo coming from behind to pick off Armagh in a welter of excitement. The Ulster men carried a lead into the closing stages after hitting the front with a fortuitous goal just nine seconds after the throw-in but Mayo were insatiable and refused to be denied in spite of playing into a savage wind in the second half.

The Mayo men kicked the last five points of the game to deservedly take the spoils when it looked as if Kieran McGeeney’s vibrant team would seal the deal on their trip to Connacht.

Things had started very well for Armagh when Ciaran Mackin’s shot ended up in the net in the opening seconds and they enjoyed a 1-3 to 0-1 advantage after ten minutes. Mayo gradually made the wind advantage count and played their way back into it, but a magnificent long-range point from Rian O’Neill ensured the men in orange were 1-5 to 0-6 in front at the halftime break.

The second half was a battle of wills as Armagh looked to frustrate the hosts and Mayo looked to get back on terms while facing into the stiff breeze. Once again, a magnificent point from O’Neill lit up the occasion and when Aidan Nugent kicked two in a row, the gap was stretched to three with five minutes remaining, but Mayo never know when they’re beaten and exploded in the run-in with their subs to the fore.

A point from Jordan Flynn and two apiece from Ryan O’Donoghue and Paddy Durcan secured a famous victory in front of a wild and vociferous Mayo support.

MAYO: R Byrne; L Keegan, R Brickendon, M Plunkett; O Mullin, S Coen, S Callinan; J Flynn (0-1), M Ruane (0-1); F McDonagh, D O’Connor (0-2), C Loftus; A Orme (0-1m), F Irwin, R O’Donoghue (0-7, 5f, 1m)

Subs: K McLoughlin (0-1) for Irwin, A O’Shea for Loftus, P O’Hora for Callinan, J Carney for McDonagh, F Boland for McLoughlin

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; P Burns, A Forker, A McKay; C Mackin, N Rowland, J Óg Burns; C Mackin (1-0), B Crealey; S Campbell, R Grugan (0-2, 1f), T Kelly; J Duffy (0-1), R O’Neill (0-3, 2f), A Nugent (0-1)

Subs: C Turbitt for Duffy, J Morgan for McKay, S Sheridan for Crealey, O O’Neill for Rowland, C Higgins for Forker

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)