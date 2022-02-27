Quigley brace leaves Longford in trouble

Allianz Football League Division 3: Longford 1-10 Fermanagh 3-11

Fermanagh picked up their first win of the Division 3 campaign, leaving Longford in a battle for survival.

Two second-half goals from Sean Quigley laid the foundations for this win but Longford had to play the whole second half without captain Mickey Quinn after he received a harsh red card just before half-time.

Aided by a strong wind in the first half, Longford used the elements to their advantage. Fermanagh opened the scoring before Longford took control. Darren Gallagher hit over a fantastic point in the 14th minute before Mark Hughes fired over two more. Ryan Lyons got a much needed point for Fermanagh in the 33rd minute but Longford ended the half well.

Jayson Matthews kicked over his first point of the game before Gallagher landed another to put four between them.

Longford were dealt a blow in stoppage time when Quinn was shown a straight red. Matthews kicked over a fine point as Longford held a five-point lead at the break - 0-8 to 0-3.

Longford were made rue missed goal chances at the beginning of the second half. Keelin McGann brought a fine save out of Fermanagh keeper Cian Newman before Andrew Farrell put his effort wide.

Down the other end, Sean Quigley showed how it was down when he scored two goals in quick succession.

Points from brothers Conall and Ryan Jones (two) extended the Erne County’s lead to six in the 64th minute, while a pointed free from Gallagher in the 66th was Longford’s first score of the second half. The influential midfielder set substitute Dylan Farrell up for a goal in the 69th minute to cut the deficit to three points but try as they might Longford couldn’t eat further into the lead.

Fermanagh sealed their win with a third goal deep in stoppage time from substitute Garvin Jones after Josh Largo Ellis did well to pick up a loose ball.

Scorers for Longford: D Gallagher (0-4, 1 free); D Farrell (1-0); M Hughes, J Matthews (0-2 each); D Reynolds, O Kenny (0-1 each)

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley (2-3, 2 frees); G Jones (1-1); R Jones (0-4); R Lyons, D McGurn, C Jones (0-1 each)

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; J Moran, M Quinn, I O’Sullivan; R Moffett, D Gallagher; K McGann, D Reynolds, J Hagan; M Hughes, J Matthews, O Kenny.

Subs: D Doherty for McGann (48), E McCormack for Moran (49), J Duggan for Kenny (52mins), D Farrell for Matthews and A McGuire for Hughes (63)

FERMANAGH: C Newman; G Cavanagh, A Breen, L Flanagan; R Lyons, J McMahon, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan; C Corrigan, D McGurn, J Largo Ellis; G McKenna, C Jones, S Quigley

Subs: G Jones for Flanagan (ht), D Leonard for McKenna (58), S McGullion for Corrigan (70+3), J Smith for Quigley (70+7).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo)