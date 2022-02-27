Shaun O'Brien saves Waterford's blushes in Antrim

Allianz HL Division One, Group B

Antrim 2-22

Waterford 3-21

WATERFORD were lefty to breathe a huge sign of relief at Corrigan Park when goalkeeper Shaun O'Brien denied Neil McManus an equalising goal from a last-gasp penalty and Antrim a share of the spoils.

The hosts enjoyed significant wind advantage to start and after McManus hit the first of his 13 points for the afternoon, the Saffrons tagged on four of the next five scores but had goalkeeper Ryan Elliott to thank for diverting Stephen Bennett's rasping shot up and over for a point.

The Dunloy man was unable to do anything on nine minutes when Colin Dunford rounded Stephen Rooney to slot home on the angle and give the visitors a 1-2 to 0-4 lead.

Antrim responded brilliantly with four of the next five scores including a missile from Gerard Walsh deep in his own half and the route one approach would pay off on 14 minutes as a long ball squirted free with Keelan Molloy playing back to Domhnall Nugent who finished to the net.

Antrim had moved six clear but after Tom Barron pointed at the other end, Dunford would be first to a dropping ball to fire low to the net to reduce the gap to two.

However, he would then blot his copybook when dismissed for what appeared an off-the-ball swipe at Nugent and with McManus continuing to knock over frees, Antrim led 1-14 to 2-7 at the break.

Waterford made much the better start to the second period and after hitting two of the first three points, struck for goal when Stephen Bennett read Gerard Walsh's attempted short pass to intercept and find Michael Kiely who blasted home to level.

By the midway point of the second period, they had pushed on and led by five with Gleeson and Bennett leading the way, but it was game-on again on 62 minutes when Ciaran Clarke rattled the net after pouncing on a break from a tight angle and a Cunning point left just one in it.

However, Waterford were able to find the answers with three Gleeson points leaving a goal in it until Antrim were given a penalty deep in injury-time after Conor McCann was taken down when about to finish to the net after O'Brien had saved from David Kearney.

McManus stepped-up and went high, but O'Brien got the vital touch to keep the ball out of the net and ensure the points were heading back to the south east.

Scorers for Antrim: N McManus (0-13, 8 frees, 1 penalty, 1 65), D Nugent (1-0), C Clarke (1-0), K Molloy (0-2), M Bradley (0-2), C Cunning (0-2), G Walsh (0-1), D McKernan (0-1), S Elliott (0-1).

Scorers for Waterford: A Gleeson (0-8, 4 frees, 1 sideline), C Dunford (2-1), S Bennett (0-6, 5 frees), M Kiely (1-0), N Montgomery (0-2), C Kirwin (0-1), T de Burca (0-1), T Barron (0-1), D Lyons (0-1).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh, S Rooney; P Burke, E Campbell, R McGarry; K Molloy, D McKernan; M Bradley, D Nugent, C Cunning; S Elliott, N McManus, C Johnston

Subs: N O'Connor for S Rooney (HT), J McNaughton for M Bradley (52), C Clarke for C Johnston (52), C McCann for S Elliott (60)

WATERFORD: S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Daly; C Dalton, T de Burca, T Barron; D Lyons, J Fagan; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, DJ Foran; S Bennett, C Kirwan, C Dunford

Subs: J Prendergast for C Kirwin (HT), Michael Kiely for DJ Foran (HT), Carthach Daly for T Baron (59), Kieran Bennett for N Montgomery (70+1)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)