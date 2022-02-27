Stellar Conway leads Kerry to crucial Carlow win

Allianz HL Division 2: Kerry 0-20 Carlow 0-13

KERRY hurlers, led by an outstanding performance from midfielder Shane Conway, secured both NHL Division Roinn 2A points at the expense of hosts Carlow in a game where both teams finished with 14 men.

This was a fully merited win for the Kingdom as Carlow failed to replicate the form which saw them score a surprise home win over Westmeath in Round 2.

Lixnaw's Conway accounted for half his side’s points, eight coming from frees, one from play and another a superb white flag from a second-half line cut. Additionally he also contributed significantly to general play.

Carlow started brightly and went into an 0-7 to 0-3 lead by the 23rd minute through Kevin McDonald’s fourth point of the game. But the next nine points fell to the visitors in what was the game’s pivotal spell.

On 35 minutes Carlow centre back Diarmuid Byrne, who had a penalty well saved by Kerry goalie Louis Dee before that, received a straight red card for a striking offence in a melee that developed at the stand sideline. Carlow’s Chris Nolan and Kerry’s Eric Leen were yellow carded for their involvement.

The side’s were level 0-7 apiece at half time and, on resumption, Kerry then posted five unanswered points. Kerry lost Leen to a second yellow card on 51 minutes after he hauled down Chris Nolan as the Carlow centre forward made for goal.

Carlow narrowed the margin to a point (0-12 to 0-11) by the 55th minute. But immediately Kerry’s top forward Podge Boyle pointed from play and Kerry lifted their game from that juncture, outscoring Carlow by 0-7 to 0-2 for the balance of play.

This was a vital win for Stephen Molumphy’s charges, keeping them right in the hunt for divisional honours and possible promotion.

For Carlow this defeat is a major blow, they have only won one of their three outings. Carlow’s talisman Marty Kavanagh has made no league appearance due to injury and the St Mullins clubman’s is badly missed in their attack.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-10, 8f, 1 s/l), P Boyle (0-4), P Ahern (0-2), G Dooley, P O’Connor, S Nolan, N Mulcahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: K McDonald (0-7, 4f), C Nolan (0-3, 2f), D Tobin, R Coady, J M Nolan (0-1 each).

KERRY: L Dee; T Brick, F McAssey, E Leen; P O’Connor, C O’Keeffe, C Walsh; M Leane, S Conway; S Nolan, M Boyle, C Harty; G Dooley, P Ahern, P Boyle.

Subs: D Collins for Harty (h/t); N Mulcahy for Dooley (43).

CARLOW: B Tracey; P Doyle, C Lawlor, M Doyle; J McCullagh, D Byrne, J Kavanagh; C Kehoe, R Coady; J Doyle, C Nolan, K McDonald; D Tobin, J M Nolan, T Joyce.

Subs: G Doyle for M Doyle (injured) (39); P Coady for Kehoe (41); S Treacy for J Doyle (62); F O’Toole for R Coady (72).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).