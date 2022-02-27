Kerry pass their 'Stoke on a Tuesday night' test with ease

Allianz FL Division 1: Monaghan 1-12 Kerry 3-14 .

KERRY'S unbeaten Division 1 run now stretches to 12 games as they completed a rout of Monaghan in Inniskeen.

Rory Beggan had a day to forget not just from placed balls but having been intercepted and lobbed for the latter two second-half goals as the home team were dismantled.

Kerry led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time and David Clifford’s first goal came three minutes into the new half. Kerry swiftly transferred the ball by foot down their right wing, Seán O’Shea finding Paudie Clifford who supplied his brother and he dashed from the right corner across Beggan to slot the ball home.

The second in the 42nd minute came courtesy of O’Shea dispossessing Beggan in the middle of the field. O’Shea punted the ball forward and in the foot chase David Clifford was too strong for Kieran Duffy.

O’Shea morphed from provider into scorer in the 58th minute. Noticing Beggan off the line, he lobbed him and pushed Kerry 13 points ahead.

The margin was 14 when Conor McManus converted a late penalty goal, Tadhg Morley punished for touching the ball on the ground. Monaghan added three further points to add some respectability to the scoreboard but many of their following had already left.

Aided by the breeze, Monaghan were 0-2 to no score up after five minutes. It took until the 13th minute for Kerry to open their account when Paudie Clifford fisted over following a break.

The wind was causing Kerry difficulty, David Clifford hit two kicks short early on, but Monaghan looked blunt when there were 14 Kerry men behind the ball. Rory Beggan added his presence but they scored just one point for the final 22 minutes of the half.

After one of several piercing Diarmuid O’Connor runs, David Clifford levelled the game in the 23rd minute and when Dessie Ward returned with a point at the other end Tony Brosnan restored parity.

Kerry went ahead for the first time in the game when Seán O’Shea sent over a close-range free. David Clifford doubled that advantage after he punished Conor Boyle’s foul on him.

The Kerry full-forward sent a cheeky, dipping shot just wide in the 34th minute but seconds later Paudie Clifford was on hand to hurt Monaghan with another fisted score following Jack Barry’s dispossession of Darren Hughes.

Scorers for Monaghan: C. McManus (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees); K. Hughes (0-3, 2 frees, 1 mark); M. Bannigan (0-2); K. Duffy, D. Ward, A. Woods, F. Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (2-3, 0-2 frees); S. O’Shea (1-2, 0-2 frees); T. Brosnan (0-3); P. Clifford (0-2); G. Crowley, D. O’Connor, P. Geaney, S. O’Brien (0-1 each).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; R. Wylie (c), K. Duffy, C. Boyle; K. Lavelle, D. Ward, S. Hanratty; D. Hughes, N. Kearns; A Woods, M. Bannigan, C. Walshe; S. Carey, C. McManus, K. Hughes.

Subs: K. O’Connell for S. Hanratty, F. Kelly for C. Walshe (both h-t); G. Mohan for D. Hughes (49); J. Mealiff for K. Lavelle (55); A. Mulligan for S. Carey (60); D. McElearney for D. Ward (temp 68 to f-t).

KERRY: S. Ryan; D. Casey, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; G. Crowley, T. Morley, B. Ó Beaglaoich; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea (c), A. Spillane; T. Brosnan, D. Clifford, P. Clifford.

Subs: D. O’Donoghue for D. Casey (h-t); S. O’Brien for A. Spillane (39); G. O’Sullivan for G. Crowley (53); J. Savage for P. Clifford, P. Geaney for D. Clifford (both 59).

Referee: P. Neilan (Roscommon).