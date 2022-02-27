Clinical Kildare consign Dublin to fourth straight defeat

The battle of the bottom two - a repeat of last August's Leinster final - was largely decided by Jimmy Hyland's 49th minute goal which left six points between the teams, a vital cushion that saw Kildare to a rare win over their neighbours.
Clinical Kildare consign Dublin to fourth straight defeat

Kildare’s Kevin Flynn and John Small of Dublin

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 15:38
Paul Keane, St Conleth's Park

Allianz FL Division 1 

Kildare 1-12 

Dublin 0-12

Jimmy Hyland led the line superbly again as Kildare claimed a timely first win of their Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign, easing their relegation fears.

The battle of the bottom two - a repeat of last August's Leinster final - was largely decided by Hyland's 49th minute goal which left six points between the teams, a vital cushion that saw Kildare claim a rare win over their neighbours.

With three games still to go, and three points now on the board, Glenn Ryan's side can have real hopes of holding onto their top flight status but Dublin are officially in serious trouble.

Their fourth straight defeat means they have it all to do to avoid a return to Division 2 with three games left against northern opposition - Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan - and two of those matches in Ulster.

The provincial champions, trailing by four points, did appear to be coming back into it in the third quarter and got the margin back to three points following back to back Dean Rock points when Hyland, who struck 1-5 in total, palmed in the crucial goal from close range.

Sean Bugler impressed for Dublin with four points from play but it told a tale of their difficulties that they trailed for virtually the duration of this game.

The sides were level four times initially but a second quarter Kildare surge that yielded points from Daniel Flynn, the excellent Kevin Flynn and Hyland left the Lilies 0-8 to 0-4 up at half-time.

Dublin edged the early stages of the second-half but that Hyland goal, when he palmed in from close range after Jack Sargent's shot was saved onto the post, proved to be the golden goal.

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland (1-5, 2 frees, 2 marks); D Flynn (0-3); P Woodgate (1 free), B McCormack, A O'Neill (1 free), K Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: S Bugler, D Rock (4 frees) (0-4 each); C Kilkenny (0-2); T Lahiff, L Gannon (0-1 each).

KILDARE: A O'Neill; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: J Sargent for Kavanagh (32); K O'Callaghan for McCormack (35+6 - h/t, blood); B McLoughlin for Woodgate (54); K Feely for Masterson (57); O'Callaghan for Sargent (63); D Hyland for D Ryan (68).

DUBLIN: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, S McMahon; J Cooper, J Small, L Gannon; T Lahiff, B Fenton; N Scully, S Bugler, B Howard; R McGarry, C Kilkenny, D Rock.

Subs: R McDaid for Lahiff (23-32, blood); A Byrne for McGarry (48); McDaid for Cooper (55); C O'Shea for Small (63 - 64, blood); L O'Dell for Scully (68); A Wright for Howard (70).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Derry brush past Clare with powerful second half display 
Offaly v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 2 McEntee admits Meath got out of jail in Royal rollercoaster
Meath v Roscommon - Allianz Football League Division 2 Anthony Cunningham: New format is wake up call for Division Two teams
Diarmuid O'Connor with Darren Hughes 27/2/2022

Kerry pass their 'Stoke on a Tuesday night' test with ease

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices