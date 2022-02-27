Clinical Kildare consign Dublin to fourth straight defeat

Allianz FL Division 1

Kildare 1-12

Dublin 0-12

Jimmy Hyland led the line superbly again as Kildare claimed a timely first win of their Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign, easing their relegation fears.

The battle of the bottom two - a repeat of last August's Leinster final - was largely decided by Hyland's 49th minute goal which left six points between the teams, a vital cushion that saw Kildare claim a rare win over their neighbours.

With three games still to go, and three points now on the board, Glenn Ryan's side can have real hopes of holding onto their top flight status but Dublin are officially in serious trouble.

Their fourth straight defeat means they have it all to do to avoid a return to Division 2 with three games left against northern opposition - Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan - and two of those matches in Ulster.

The provincial champions, trailing by four points, did appear to be coming back into it in the third quarter and got the margin back to three points following back to back Dean Rock points when Hyland, who struck 1-5 in total, palmed in the crucial goal from close range.

Sean Bugler impressed for Dublin with four points from play but it told a tale of their difficulties that they trailed for virtually the duration of this game.

The sides were level four times initially but a second quarter Kildare surge that yielded points from Daniel Flynn, the excellent Kevin Flynn and Hyland left the Lilies 0-8 to 0-4 up at half-time.

Dublin edged the early stages of the second-half but that Hyland goal, when he palmed in from close range after Jack Sargent's shot was saved onto the post, proved to be the golden goal.

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland (1-5, 2 frees, 2 marks); D Flynn (0-3); P Woodgate (1 free), B McCormack, A O'Neill (1 free), K Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: S Bugler, D Rock (4 frees) (0-4 each); C Kilkenny (0-2); T Lahiff, L Gannon (0-1 each).

KILDARE: A O'Neill; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: J Sargent for Kavanagh (32); K O'Callaghan for McCormack (35+6 - h/t, blood); B McLoughlin for Woodgate (54); K Feely for Masterson (57); O'Callaghan for Sargent (63); D Hyland for D Ryan (68).

DUBLIN: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, S McMahon; J Cooper, J Small, L Gannon; T Lahiff, B Fenton; N Scully, S Bugler, B Howard; R McGarry, C Kilkenny, D Rock.

Subs: R McDaid for Lahiff (23-32, blood); A Byrne for McGarry (48); McDaid for Cooper (55); C O'Shea for Small (63 - 64, blood); L O'Dell for Scully (68); A Wright for Howard (70).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).