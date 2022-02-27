Derry brush past Clare with powerful second half display 

Allianz FL Division 2

Derry 2-13

Clare 0-10

Derry’s long trek to Ennis proved a very profitable one as a clinical display helped them record a fourth successive victory of the campaign to keep their bid for back-to-back promotions firmly on track.

Second-half goals from Benny Heron and hugely influential substitute Gareth McKinless eased Rory Gallagher’s charges to a comprehensive nine-point win against a lacklustre Clare side, whose challenge disappeared without trace in the second half.

The hosts battled hard to be just a point adrift at the break, 0-6 to 0-5, and when they equalised immediately after the resumption with a booming effort from Darren O’Neill it looked as if a really competitive contest would unfold.

Derry, however, had other ideas and they never looked back after a poor Clare kickout was punished by McKinless, who set up Heron for a decisive 38th-minute goal. In moving to the summit of affairs in Division 2, Derry had 11 different scorers, with the second goal coming from McKinless in the 54th minute finally killing off the contest.

Scorers for Derry: B Heron (1-0), G McKinless (1-0), S McGuigan (0-3f), E Bradley (0-2), N Loughlin (0-2f), P Cassidy (0-1), P McGrogan (0-1), L Murray (0-1), O McWilliams (0-1), E Doherty (0-1), C McFaul (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton (0-5, 3f), E Cleary (0-1), A Griffin (0-1), D O’Neill (0-1), C O’Connor (0-1), E McMahon (0-1).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; E Doherty, P McGrogan, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; P Cassidy, S McGuigan, O McWilliams; B Heron, N Loughlin, L Murray.

Subs: G McKinless for Murray (33), C McFaul for McWilliams (45), N Toner for Heron (54), M Downey for Loughlin (59), B McCarron for Doherty (67).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C O’Dea, E Collins, A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; J Malone, E Cleary, P Lillis; A Griffin, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: C Jordan for E Collins (47), D Tubridy for P Collins (48), E McMahon for Malone (55), C Downes for Griffin (64), D Keating for O’Neill (70).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)