Anthony Cunningham: New format is wake up call for Division Two teams

Allianz FL Division 2

Down 0-10

Roscommon 1-18

Anthony Cunningham thinks the reality of the new championship structure hasn’t hit home with a lot of counties and forecasts a wake-up call is coming soon. His Roscommon team are very much in the promotion mix in Division Two after a comfortable win on the road in Newry on Saturday night which should ensure they are not one of the teams worried about missing out on a place in the All-Ireland series.

“With the new proposals and the way congress has gone it is going to have big repercussions, not maybe so much this year, but definitely next year,” admitted the Roscommon manager.

“So we all want to be fighting for as high up in the table and divisions as we can.

“If you’re not in the top divisions you’re under pressure because you’re not going to be playing in the Sam Maguire.

“I think it hasn’t really come through to a lot of people around the country - but it will."

There is real separation now in Division Two between the four teams chasing promotion and the four fighting relegation.

Cork, Meath and Down have all won All-Irelands in the last 30 years and at least one of them won’t make the all-important top 16 this year. It’s the nightmare scenario James McCartan has to contemplate after a defeat he described as “way below par” and “a step back” from the character shown in drawing with Meath the previous week.

“Roscommon are a good side but we made them look formidable. Our first half was poor,” admitted the Down boss.

“Even if the goal chances had gone in they would only have covered over the huge cracks that are there. We have two weeks to pick ourselves up. We are in a relegation battle so we will find out the strong characters and the men amongst the group are. Hopefully, they are there and will stand up."

Andrew Gilmore scored early as Down took a two-point lead but from the moment Enda Smith converted a fifth-minute penalty, the Rossies took over. Donie Smith and Conor Cox linked up well in the full-forward line and had scored 0-7 between them by the break. Cian McKeon also weighed in with two points among a late flurry of scores before half time which took the game away from Down, who trailed 1-10 to 0-5 at the break.

Scorers for Down: P Havern (0-4, 1f), A Gilmore (0-2, 1f), L Kerr, C Mooney, T Rushe, C Quinn (0-1 each)

Scorers for Roscommon: C Cox (0-5, 2f, one mark), D Smith (0-4, 2f), E Smith (1-1, pen), C McKeon (0-2), E Nolan, C Heneghan, C Murtagh, R Hughes, U Harney, C Sugrue 0-1 each

DOWN: G McMahon; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O’Hagan, N McParland, P Laverty; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Poland, L Kerr, C Mooney; A Gilmore, P Havern, K McKernan

Subs: D Guinness for Laverty (HT), C Doherty for Mooney (45), T Rushe for McKernan (46), C Quinn for Gilmore (49), R McCormack for O’Hagan (56)

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; R Daly, B Stack, E McCormack; N Kilroy, N Daly, R Hughes; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox

Subs: D Ruane for Kilroy (46), C Sugrue for Heneghan (56), D Murtagh for D Smith (56), K Doyle for C Murtagh (60), D Keenan for Harney (64)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)