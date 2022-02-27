McEntee admits Meath got out of jail in Royal rollercoaster

Allianz Football League Division 2: Offaly 1-10 Meath 1-10

A Joey Wallace goal with the last play of the game earned Meath a draw with Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday but Royals boss Andy McEntee admitted that his side were lucky to get anything from the game.

“It’s a rollercoaster of emotions to tell you the truth. You have five clear goal chances in a game and you don’t take any of them then you scramble a goal that you probably shouldn’t get. At the end of it, we got out of jail.

“Two clear (goal) chances in the first half and three clear chances in the second half. You get any of those and the game takes on a different dimension. We didn’t take them but the lads showed great battling spirit to scramble a goal in the last minute. Half empty, half full, it’s hard to know”, explained McEntee.

Joey Wallace nudged a rebound to the net in the final seconds of the game but it took a long discussion between the referee and umpires to award the goal with Wallace threading a fine line with being in the square.

Offaly had moved three points in front with seven minutes to go after a superb team move was finished off by Niall McNamee as he found the net from close range to make it 1-10 to 0-10.

Offaly boss John Maughan was disappointed but admitted they were in survival mode near the end as Meath put the pressure on.

“We thought we might be able to hold on but it was just wave after wave with that last Meath attack. We were hanging on, no question about that.

“Maybe a little bit naive coming down the home stretch. Some of our newer players could have held onto possession a little bit better. Certainly a learning curve and we are disappointed we didn’t hold on for the victory.”

Offaly led by a point at half-time having played with the strong breeze but it took late points from Dylan Hyland and Mark Abbott to sneak them ahead 0-6 to 0-5 before turning to face the breeze in the second half.

Paddy Dunican in the Offaly goals was in inspired form and after he saved from Matthew Costello on 42 minutes, Offaly came down the field and got the next two scores to stretch their lead to three points.

Meath stayed in touch but a third Dylan Hyland point had Offaly 0-9 to 0-7 in front before a Meath surge levelled the game – Jordan Morris with the leveller to make it 0-10 each with eight minutes to play.

With the next attack, Offaly struck for goal when Niall McNamee found the net from close range to make it 1-10 to 0-10.

There was late drama to come though as after Paddy Dunican first made an outstanding save from Jordan Morris, he also saved brilliantly in the last play of the game only for Joey Wallace to slap the rebound to the net despite an irate Offaly disputing Wallace was in the square.

Scorers for Meath: J Morris (0-4, 2 frees); J Wallace (1-0); H Hogan (0-2 frees); J Scully, S Walsh (free), E Harkin, D Keogan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Offaly: N McNamee (1-3, 1 free); D Hyland (0-4); P Dunican ('45'), J Bryant and M Abbott (0-1 each)

MEATH: H Hogan; R Clarke, E Harkin, J Muldoon; D Keogan, S McEntee, C Hickey; R Jones, P Harnan; J Scully, T O'Reilly, M Costello; J Morris, S Walsh, C O'Sullivan.

Subs: J O'Connor for C Hickey inj (17), R Ryan for R Clarke inj (31), E Wallace for T O'Reilly (52), J Wallace for C O'Sullivan (54), J McEntee for M Costello (67)

OFFALY: P Dunican; N Darby, K Dolan, D Hogan; C Doyle, J Lalor, C Donohoe; J Hayes, B Carroll; D Hyland, D Dempsey, M Abbott; J Bryant, N McNamee, R McNamee.

Subs: C Donoghue for C Donohoe inj (21), A Sullivan for C Donoghue (52), K O'Neill for J Bryant (59), C Flynn for M Abbott (70), C Egan for R McNamee (70) Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)