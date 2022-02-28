Kenny's unbeaten Dubs shaping up well for championship

Allianz League Division 1B: Dublin 2-16 Tipperary 0-21

Seven weeks out from an earlier than usual start to the Championship, Dublin manager Mattie Kenny is satisfied with his team's trajectory.

The Walsh Cup winners are unbeaten in 2022, top of Division 1B, fresh off back to back Allianz League wins over Tipperary in Thurles - a rare thing - and eyeing a semi-final place.

Goals from Rian McBride and Ronan Hayes, allied to free-taker Donal Burke's 0-9 haul, were all significant in Dublin's latest win though for Kenny it's all about the bigger picture.

He insists that points are important but performances are paramount with everything gearing towards their April 16 showdown with Laois in the Leinster Championship.

"The Championship is just around the corner," said Kenny. "We're happy with the lads' application, really happy with how they've applied themselves in January and February so far but the big tests are coming.

"From playing Tipperary in Thurles we're moving on to Kilkenny coming to Parnell Park next weekend so these are good barometers of where we're at.

"It's not so much about getting the wins or not, it's about that consistency and that good hurling and getting good matches into the guys. In the conditions, it was a good competitive game of hurling."

Kenny estimated that a 45kmph wind blew across FBD Semple Stadium, marginally aiding Tipperary in the first half and Dublin in the second period.

It seemed a significant advantage initially with Tipp developing a 0-6 to 0-2 lead in the opening quarter but McBride's goal helped a recovering Dublin to lead by a point at half-time, 1-8 to 0-10, and they retained that advantage at full-time.

They deserved it as they shackled Tipp well overall, cutting out any goal opportunities for the hosts and they picked apart the 2021 Munster finalists with a carefully crafted short-passing game that Kenny has been honing for several years.

Dublin led by five points after Hayes' 50th-minute goal when he cut in along the right endline and dispatched from an acute angle and they remained five clear with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Tipp unloaded the McGrath brothers, Noel and John, from the bench and Noel, along with fellow sub Conor Bowe, were among the scorers as they struck four points in a row to reduce the gap to the minimum in stoppage time.

Captain Ronan Maher and top scorer Jason Forde both had opportunities to rescue a result late on but couldn't convert.

Dublin had a strong midfield axis of Conor Burke and Chris Crummey while McBride, Whitely and skipper Eoghan O'Donnell, who shut down Seamus Callanan, all impressed though manager Kenny was keen to highlight his newcomers.

"I thought Aidan Mellett ran that line well up top," said Kenny. "He looked for the ball in space. He was very, very willing to make those runs and he ran his legs off.

"We took him off with maybe 10 minutes to go. He had put in a massive shift at that time. All the experienced guys did well but I thought John Bellew, a newcomer to us this year, did well, Andy Dunphy, Aidan Mellett, these types of guys who are just coming into the team, I thought they put in really big shifts. That's what we're most happy about."

After naming the same team against Laois and Kilkenny in Rounds 1 and 2, Tipp boss Bonnar handed game time to seven more players who hadn't featured in the league; Barry Hogan, Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly, Robert Byrne, Noel McGrath, John McGrath and Bowe.

They will be back in action on Sunday in Waterford while Dublin will host Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon at Parnell Park.

"The likes of Liam Rushe, Daire Gray, Cian O'Sullivan, Cian Boland, Mark Schutte, we're anxious to get these guys back but they won't be back for another number of weeks," said Kenny.

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-9, 8 frees); R McBride (1-2); R Hayes (1-1); F Whitely (0-2); J Madden & C Burke (0-1 each).

Tipperary scorers: J Forde (0-12, 11 frees, 1 sideline); J Morris (0-3); R Byrne (0-2); M Breen, N McGrath, C Bowe & P Flynn (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; J Bellew, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, A Mellett.

Subs: E Dillon for Hayes (58); D Keogh for Whitely (64); J Malone for McBride & P Crummey for Mellett (67).

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; E Connolly, B McGrath, C Morgan; R Byrne, S Kennedy, R Maher; A Flynn, P Cadell; D McCormack, J Forde, M Breen; P Flynn, S Callanan, J Morris.

Subs: N McGrath for Cadell & J McGrath for Callanan (55); C Bowe for Flynn (62).

Ref: J Murphy (Limerick).