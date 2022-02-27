Declan O'Sullivan happy with 'measured' display from Kerry U20s 

John Kerins Cup U20 Football

Kerry 0-13

Galway 0-6

Kerry manager Declan O’Sullivan praised his charges for a ‘measured’ second half display as they advanced to the John Kerins Cup U20 football development league decider following Saturday's Group 2 victory over Galway at Austin Stack Park.

In difficult weather conditions, where a swirling wind made shooting for scores a precarious occupation, there was little of the flamboyance from the Kingdom that they showed in the previous week’s destruction of Cork.

Leading by four points at the interval (0-6 to 0-2), having played with the elements, Kerry upped the tempo on the resumption, led by a watertight defence and the accurate kicking of centre-forward Thomas O’Donnell (0-4 from play), with corner-forward Nathan Grainger providing sporadic resistance for the very rusty Tribesmen.

“At half-time, they were very, very relaxed at knowing what needed to be improved, and I thought our basics in the second half was quite good. Our handling was good, our one-on-one defending was good, and then our work-rate was such that, once we did slow the attacks down, we had support and help on the way,” said the Dromid Pearses man.

“That was pleasing, guys came off the bench and made an impact too, so I would say it was a measured performance in the second half. It’s very early days yet. Different teams are in different training modes, so we’re really just concentrating on ourselves.”

Scorers for Kerry: T O’Donnell 0-4, D Geaney 0-3 (0-2 frees), R Murphy 0-2, J O’Connor (free), C Burke, T Cronin, D Burns (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: N Grainger 0-4 (0-2 frees), G Higgins (free), D Flaherty 0-1 each.

KERRY: D Burns (Na Gaeil); C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), A Dineen (Rathmore), J Nagle (Austin Stacks); E O’Connor (Na Gaeil), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), A Curran (Austin Stacks); R Murphy (Listry), C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine); T Doyle (Dr Crokes), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), E Looney (Dr Crokes); D Geaney (Dingle), J O’Connor (Beaufort), G Hassett (Laune Rangers).

Subs: K Goulding (Ballyduff) for Hassett (39 mins), K Evans (Keel) for Doyle (43 mins), R O’Grady (Legion) for J O’Connor (49 mins), T Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Looney (53 mins), C Ryan (Rathmore) for Murphy (56 mins).

GALWAY: J Egan (St James); C Corcoran (Moycullen), E Donohue (Killererin), J Connolly (St Brendans); C Greaney (Corofin), R King (Naomh Feichin), D Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra); S O’Neill (St James), C Gallagher (St Michaels); C Power (Salthill/Knocknacarra), G Higgins (St Michaels), D Brady (Corofin); D Cox (Moycullen), J Slattery (Dunmore), N Grainger (Claregalway).

Subs: W Seoige (Naomh Anna, Leitir Moir) for Higgins (40 mins), L O’Connor (Claregalway) for Connolly (40 mins), E Nolan (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for O’Neill (50 mins), L O Conghaile (An Spideal) for Slattery (54 mins), J Dowd (Annaghdown) for Power (54 mins).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).