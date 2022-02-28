Underage competition debate set for Special Congress

A Special Congress is expected to be called for later this year in order to determine underage grades.

After motions for an U19 grade at inter-county level failed to receive enough support and an attempt to bring back U18 at club level failed, further under-age related motions were withdrawn on the understanding a committee would be established to produce proposals.

In convincing the counties to remove their motions, GAA president Larry McCarthy highlighted the quick turnaround in formulating the successful green option for the All-Ireland senior football championship after Special Congress failed to pass previous formats last October.

He admits more work has to be put into recommendations to gain consensus - the return of U18 while preventing those players from lining out at adult level has been suggested by Wexford chairman and former head of the minor review group Micheál Martin among others.

In relation to the U19 motion from Central Council, McCarthy conceded: “A lack of detail was our weakness. Whatever number of pages came out of the rule book were going to be replaced in Congress terms by two lines. We probably hadn't explained that properly and deeply enough.

“One of the concerns was when it was going to be run in terms of timeframe. My understanding was that it was going to be run in the U20 slot that exists at the moment. It has least interference with the Higher Education at one end and secondary schools and running into club stuff later in the year.”

With more at stake in the Allianz League from 2023 as eight Sam Maguire Cup places will be up for grabs, there will be further pressure on student inter-county players to line out for their counties.

McCarthy acknowledged the pressure point at this time of year as third-level competitions are being played. “Perhaps if you are playing Sigerson you shouldn't be playing in the pre-season competitions. Once you are out of Sigerson, then you become available to your county team. That means joining an awful lot of dots to relieve some of that pressure.”

McCarthy expressed satisfaction at the green All-Ireland SFC structure receiving a handsome endorsement of almost 95%. Although they spoke in favour of the motion, concerns about dead rubbers in the round-robin stages were raised.

However, Central Competitions Control Committee chairman secretary and GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill maintained the chance of dead rubbers is less than forecasted.

“The possibility of games that have no meaning is miniscule in the Green proposal because each of the four places in a group will have meaning - first, straight to quarter-final, second, home preliminary quarter-final, third, qualifies for preliminary quarter-final, fourth, eliminated.”

Meanwhile, Galway failed in their attempt to seek derogation of rule for the running of their senior hurling championship. Propelled by strong lobbying from East Galway clubs, the county had requested that Central Council make an exception for them and not limit their premier competition to 16 clubs - it currently has 24. However, Ard Chomhairle rejected their plea at their meeting before Congress on Saturday morning. It means Galway now must find a way of cutting eight teams this year in time for the 16-team deadline in 2023.