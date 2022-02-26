Tipperary footballers end Sligo's unbeaten run to boost promotion hopes

Tipperary 1-13; Sligo 1-9

Tipperary reignited their hopes of promotion from Division 4 of the Allianz National Football League with a hard-earned but well-deserved win over hitherto unbeaten Sligo at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Having lost to Leitrim in round two it was a must-win encounter for Tipperary whose round 3 game with Wexford was postponed because of the weather last week. They had earlier dropped a point to Waterford.

The urgency of their situation was clearly reflected in the approach of David Power’s charges as from the word go Tipperary were both aggressive and measured in their approach.

Though Luke Towey’s goal against the run of play for Sligo after six minutes put the visitors ahead 1-1 to 0-2, Tipp were calling the shots, and Sean O'Connor netted for them after 11 minutes, shaking off three tackles to put them 1-4 to 1-1 clear.

The home side were 1-7 to 1-1 in front after 20 minutes but Sligo finished the half well and were only three points adrift at the break 1-5 to 1-8.

Conor Sweeney had a great goal chance for Tipp at the start of the second-half but his effort was charged down. Both sides were playing a possession game but Tipp goalie Michael O'Reilly denied Sligo’s Alan Reilly a certain levelling goal after 45 minutes turning the ball away with his outstretched foot.

Twelve minutes later Tipp sub Cathal Deeley hit the woodwork with a goalbound effort as Tipp fought tenaciously to retain their three points half-time advantage. Deeley put Tipp four clear after 61minutes but three minutes later Sean Carrabine hit the home team's crossbar with the rebound falling to Niall Murphy who pointed.

With time running out, and Tipp maintaining their three points advantage, Sligo threw everything into attack in search of an equalising goal but captain Conor Sweeney ensured his side’s first win when he pointed a free five minutes into injury time.

It was Tipp’s best display in the competition and it should buoy them up for their visit to Wexford next week for their postponed game when a win is again imperative. Kevin Fahey, Conor Sweeney, Mikey O Shea, Paudie Feehan and subs Cathal Deeley and Conal Kennedy were the key figures in the success.

The defeat was a setback to high-flying Sligo who are still very much in the promotion frame with their postponed game against Cavan to come. Sean Carrabine, Niall Murphy, Pat Hughes, Paul Kilcoyne, and Paul McNamara were their top performers.

Tipperary scorers: C Sweeney (0-4, 4fs), S O Connor (1-0), P Feehan, M O Shea (0-2 each), K Fahey, R Kiely, C Deeley, J Kennedy, M Russell (all 0-1).

Sligo scorers: L Towey (1-1), N Murphy (0-3, 0-1 free), A Reilly, P Hughes (0-2 each), S Carrabine (0-1 free);

Tipperary: M O Reilly; S O Connell, W Eviston, J Harney; K Fahey, S O Connell, R Kiely; P Feehan, M Russell; B Maher, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O Shea, C Sweeney, S O Connor.

Subs: J Feehan for Eviston(HT), C Kennedy for P Feehan (48), S Quirke for Russell (51), C Deeley for J Kennedy (55), J Lonergan for Fahey (70).

Sligo: A Devaney; E Lyons, D Cummins, P McNamara; N Mullen, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley; C Griffin, P Laffey; S Carrabine, L Towey, M Gordon; A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy.

Subs: D Phillips for Cummins(h/t), E McGuinness for Griffin(48mins), P Spillane for Gordon(48mins), D Quinn for Towey(58mins), B O Gorman for Reilly(65mins);

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).