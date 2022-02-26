All-Ireland champions Tyrone just latest to fall short against Donegal in Ballybofey

Declan Bonner’s side came from four points down in the first-half when it looked as though they’d lost their way
Paddy McBrearty played a key role in Donegal's defeat of Tyrone in Ballybofey on Saturday night. Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 21:38
Alan Foley

Donegal 2-10 Tyrone 0-12

Donegal might not have lost a home league match in 12 years at Ballybofey, but this week we heard the smart money was supposed to be all for Tyrone's All-Ireland champions.

However, Declan Bonner’s side came from four down in the first-half when it looked as though they’d lost their way, having not scored in 31 minutes. A Conor O’Donnell goal meant the sides were level 1-4 to 0-7 at half-time and five minutes from the end they were still level at 1-9 to 0-12.

With talk of a draw filling the air it was Donegal who took the initiative with local boy Oisin Gallen pointing on 65 minutes and then Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí slapping home a Peadar Mogan centre four minutes into injury-time.

An injury sustained by Pádraig McNulty, when he was involved in a duel with Odhrán McFadden-Ferry that saw the Donegal man flip, saw the Tyrone player leave on a stretcher with what looked like a serious arm injury.

Tyrone were 0-4 to 0-3 up at the time and, with Michael McKernan scoring twice, went 0-7 to 0-3 in front in a dominant second quarter. However, O’Donnell picked an opportune time to score his first goal for Donegal, rounding off a fine endline move that saw Patrick McBrearty play a give and go with Mogan. Then Jason McGee levelled it at 1-4 to 0-7.

McCurry, the scorer of four points, would lead the line for Tyrone well, although there was never more than a point in it for the next half an hour. It was tit for tat until the 64th minute, but it was Donegal who finished the strongest.

DONEGAL: S Patton (0-1, 1f); C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh (0-1), E Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry; H McFadden, J McGee (0-1); S O’Donnell (0-1), P Mogan, C Thompson; P McBrearty (0-2, 1f), C O’Donnell (1-3), N O’Donnell. 

Subs: J Mac Ceallabhuí for N.O’Donnell (36), O Gallen (0-1) for McFadden (59), D Ó Baoill and E O’Donnell for S O’Donnell and McFadden-Ferry (68).

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan (0-2), P Hampsey, F Burns; N Sludden, J Munroe (0-1), K McGeary; C Kilpatrick (0-1), B Kennedy; N Donnelly, D Canavan (0-1), C Meyler; D McCurry (0-5, 3f), P McNulty, P Donaghy. 

Subs: R Donnelly (0-1) for McNulty (22), C McShane (0-1) for Donaghy (56), C McKenna for McGeary (68). 

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)

<p>A St. Brendan's College's player in action last month. Pic: Don MacMonagle</p>

St Brendan's College through to Hogan Cup final after tight tussle with Derry's St Mary's

