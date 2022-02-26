Late drama in O'Moore Park as Laois and Antrim footballers claim point apiece

Both sides will feel they could have won as momentum swung throughout on a horrible night for football in Portlaoise
Late drama in O'Moore Park as Laois and Antrim footballers claim point apiece

Gaelic Football. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 20:19
Brian Lowry

Laois 1-8 Antrim 1-8 

There was late drama in O'Moore Park on Saturday night as an entertaining and hard hitting game between Laois and Antrim ended all square.

With Allianz League Division Three promotion on everyone's minds, both will feel they could have won as momentum swung throughout on a horrible night for football as the wind howled in Portlaoise.

The sides were level going into four minutes of injury time and, with three of those elapsed, Laois goalkeeper Matthew Byron, who was making his league debut, thought he had won it when his 55-metre free in the 73rd minute sailed over the bar.

However, Antrim came down the field with one last chance to draw it and, with the last kick of the game, Ryan Murray kicked the equaliser to send them back on the long journey home with another point in the bag.

Antrim got the momentum halfway through the first-half and went from 0-2 each to 1-5 to 0-2 in front in the space of 10 minutes. Odhran Eastwood grabbed the goal while the impressive Ruairi McCann also chipped in with a brace of points to see them led by six after 22 minutes.

Laois rallied and got a goal back through Evan O'Carroll while Gary Walsh clipped over a few frees to leave it a two point game at the break – 1-6 to 1-4.

Laois were ahead by the 47th minute with points from Mark Barry, Walsh and Eoin Lowry sending them 1-7 to 1-6 ahead with 23 minutes to go.

The final stages of the game didn't yield too many scores but there was no shortage of drama with Antrim manager Enda McGinley sent to the stands before the two late points in injury time concluded matters.

The draw leaves Antrim on five points with Laois on three but the O'Moore County have one less game played after their game with Feremanagh was called off last weekend and is due to be played this Saturday in Enniskillen.

Scorers Laois: G Walsh 0-4 frees, E O'Carroll 1-0, M Barry 0-2 (0-1f), E Lowry and M Byron (free) 0-1 each.

Antrim: O Eastwood 1-1, R McCann and R Murray 0-2 each, M McCann, J Gribbon and P McAleer 0-1 each.

LAOIS: M Byron; T Collins, J Kelly, A Mohan; S O'Flynn, J O'Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; C Murphy, E Lowry, P O'Sullivan; M Barry, E O'Carroll, G Walsh. 

Subs: B Byrne for C Murphy (60), R Munnelly for G Dillon (64), A Farrell for J Finn (65) 

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, P Healy; P McAleer, J Laverty, M Jordan; M McCann, K Small; R Murray, J Gribbon, R McCann; T McCann, O Eastwood, C Murray. 

Subs: M Johnston for R Murray (temp 13-14m), M Johnston for J Gribbon (ht), D McAleese for R Johnston (44), P McBride for O Eastwood (51),P McCormack for T McCann (51), E Walsh for P McBride (60). 

Referee: N McKenna (Monaghan)

More in this section

Robert Byrne and Fergal Whitely 26/2/2022 Dublin hurlers hold off late Tipp rally in Thurles to maintain unbeaten league start
Maria Kinsella 26/2/2022 Motion to "prioritise" integration of all three Gaelic games bodies is accepted by Congress
Leitrim v London - Allianz Football League Division 4 Limerick maintain promotion push to second tier with win over Wicklow
<p>BREAKING RREE: Cork's Fionn O'Herlihy breaks from Galway's Johnny Heaney during the Allianz league Division 2 game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Shane Walsh punishes Cork as Galway make it three wins on the bounce 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices