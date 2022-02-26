Late drama in O'Moore Park as Laois and Antrim footballers claim point apiece

Laois 1-8 Antrim 1-8

There was late drama in O'Moore Park on Saturday night as an entertaining and hard hitting game between Laois and Antrim ended all square.

With Allianz League Division Three promotion on everyone's minds, both will feel they could have won as momentum swung throughout on a horrible night for football as the wind howled in Portlaoise.

The sides were level going into four minutes of injury time and, with three of those elapsed, Laois goalkeeper Matthew Byron, who was making his league debut, thought he had won it when his 55-metre free in the 73rd minute sailed over the bar.

However, Antrim came down the field with one last chance to draw it and, with the last kick of the game, Ryan Murray kicked the equaliser to send them back on the long journey home with another point in the bag.

Antrim got the momentum halfway through the first-half and went from 0-2 each to 1-5 to 0-2 in front in the space of 10 minutes. Odhran Eastwood grabbed the goal while the impressive Ruairi McCann also chipped in with a brace of points to see them led by six after 22 minutes.

Laois rallied and got a goal back through Evan O'Carroll while Gary Walsh clipped over a few frees to leave it a two point game at the break – 1-6 to 1-4.

Laois were ahead by the 47th minute with points from Mark Barry, Walsh and Eoin Lowry sending them 1-7 to 1-6 ahead with 23 minutes to go.

The final stages of the game didn't yield too many scores but there was no shortage of drama with Antrim manager Enda McGinley sent to the stands before the two late points in injury time concluded matters.

The draw leaves Antrim on five points with Laois on three but the O'Moore County have one less game played after their game with Feremanagh was called off last weekend and is due to be played this Saturday in Enniskillen.

Scorers Laois: G Walsh 0-4 frees, E O'Carroll 1-0, M Barry 0-2 (0-1f), E Lowry and M Byron (free) 0-1 each.

Antrim: O Eastwood 1-1, R McCann and R Murray 0-2 each, M McCann, J Gribbon and P McAleer 0-1 each.

LAOIS: M Byron; T Collins, J Kelly, A Mohan; S O'Flynn, J O'Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; C Murphy, E Lowry, P O'Sullivan; M Barry, E O'Carroll, G Walsh.

Subs: B Byrne for C Murphy (60), R Munnelly for G Dillon (64), A Farrell for J Finn (65)

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, P Healy; P McAleer, J Laverty, M Jordan; M McCann, K Small; R Murray, J Gribbon, R McCann; T McCann, O Eastwood, C Murray.

Subs: M Johnston for R Murray (temp 13-14m), M Johnston for J Gribbon (ht), D McAleese for R Johnston (44), P McBride for O Eastwood (51),P McCormack for T McCann (51), E Walsh for P McBride (60).

Referee: N McKenna (Monaghan)