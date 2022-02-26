Dublin hurlers hold off late Tipp rally in Thurles to maintain unbeaten league start

Dublin 2-16 Tipperary 0-21

Dublin were forced to dig in late on to hold off a stirring Tipperary revival in Thurles, maintaining their unbeaten start to 2022 and securing top spot in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Goals from Rian McBride and Ronan Hayes helped Dublin to open up a five-point lead with 20 minutes to go - and they needed that cushion as Tipp reeled off the last four points of the game to draw within one.

The hosts had late opportunities to level it through Ronan Maher and top scorer Jason Forde but neither could secure the score that maintained their own unbeaten run in the league.

Recently retired Tipperary hurler Pádraic Maher looks on from the crowd during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Tipperary and Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dublin's win, just their fourth from 11 league and championship outings in Thurles over the last decade, leapfrogs them above Tipp into top spot in Division 1B.

Donal Burke weighed in with 0-9 for Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium, bringing his league tally so far to 1-30 while Aidan Mellett, McBride and captain Eoghan O'Donnell all turned in big displays for the Walsh Cup champions.

Dublin, who led 1-8 to 0-10 at half-time after playing into the stiff wind initially, will return to action at Parnell Park next Saturday when they will play Kilkenny while Tipperary will travel to Waterford and Walsh Park a day later.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-9 (0-8f), Rian McBride 1-2, Ronan Hayes 1-1, Fergal Whitely 0-2, James Madden 0-1, Conor Burke 0-1.

Tipperary scorers: Jason Forde 0-12 (0-11f, 0-1 s/l), Jake Morris 0-3, Robert Byrne 0-2, Michael Breen 0-1, Noel McGrath 0-1, Conor Bowe 0-1. Paul Flynn 0-1.

Dublin: Sean Brennan; Andrew Dunphy, Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan; John Bellew, Paddy Smyth, James Madden; Conor Burke, Chris Crummey; Donal Burke, Rian McBride, Danny Sutcliffe; Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes, Aidan Mellett.

Subs: Eamonn Dillon for Hayes 58, Davy Keogh for Whitely 64, Jake Malone for McBride 67, Paul Crummey for Mellett 67.

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Eoghan Connolly, Brian McGrath, Craig Morgan; Robert Byrne, Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher; Alan Flynn, Paddy Cadell; Dan McCormack, Jason Forde, Michael Breen; Paul Flynn, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.

Subs: Noel McGrath for Cadell 55, John McGrath for Callanan 55, Conor Bowe for Flynn 62.

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).