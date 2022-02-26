Motion to "prioritise" integration of all three Gaelic games bodies is accepted by Congress

It is hoped the move will accelerate negotiations between the three organisations “in order to jointly ensure equal recognition, investment, and opportunity
Motion to "prioritise" integration of all three Gaelic games bodies is accepted by Congress

The GPA's national executive committee chairperson Maria Kinsella pictured at the 

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 18:05
John Fogarty

The GPA motion urging the GAA to prioritise integration with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association was given a strong endorsement with almost 90% of delegates’ support (89.8%).

Proposed by Maria Kinsella, the GPA’s national executive committee co-chairperson, the motion does not entail any change to the GAA Official Guide but it is hoped will accelerate negotiations between the three organisations “in order to jointly ensure equal recognition, investment, and opportunity”.

Cork Central Council delegate Tracey Kennedy stressed “it's no longer acceptable to have separate organisations” while highlighting that one only need to look around at the male-dominated floor of Congress to realise change has to happen.” 

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill said the previous failed attempt to get the LGFA on board in amalgamation talks should be history and added: “Let's do it because it's the right thing to do and we want to do it.” Among a host of speakers in favour of the proposal, World GAA chairman Niall Erskine added that there must also be proportionality.

A view of Congress at the Connacht GAA Centre Of Excellence, Bekan, Co. Mayo. Pic: INPHO/Ben Whitley
A view of Congress at the Connacht GAA Centre Of Excellence, Bekan, Co. Mayo. Pic: INPHO/Ben Whitley

The GAA are due to release their new five-year strategic plan in the coming weeks which is entitled “One GAA For All”. Down GAA competitions control committee Maureen O’Higgins highlighted that sharing facilities will be a challenge as was conceded by GAA president Larry McCarthy in his address earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, proposals from a number of clubs to allow counties the autonomy for their under-age grades, which would have ushered in the return of U18 as minor, failed, receiving just 39.5%.

Following on from the U19 championship at inter-county not receiving 60% earlier in the day, further under-age motions were withdrawn following assurances from McCarthy that a sub-committee would be set up to analyse the area with a possible Special Congress being staged later in the year.

Waterford’s motion, which was devised by Modeligo, to give counties an exclusive window of 16 weeks to complete their club championships was defeated.

More in this section

Cork v Limerick - Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Round 2 Stroll in the Páirc for Cork in league clash with Limerick
Offaly v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 2 Disputed late goal snatches draw for Meath in Offaly
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Naas CBS make light work of St Jarlath's to return to Hogan Cup decider
#GAA
<p>O'Neills Gaelic footballs on the pitch before the Allianz Football League Division 4 match between Leitrim and London at Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Limerick maintain promotion push to second tier with win over Wicklow

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices