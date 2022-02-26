Motion to "prioritise" integration of all three Gaelic games bodies is accepted by Congress

The GPA motion urging the GAA to prioritise integration with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association was given a strong endorsement with almost 90% of delegates’ support (89.8%).

Proposed by Maria Kinsella, the GPA’s national executive committee co-chairperson, the motion does not entail any change to the GAA Official Guide but it is hoped will accelerate negotiations between the three organisations “in order to jointly ensure equal recognition, investment, and opportunity”.

Cork Central Council delegate Tracey Kennedy stressed “it's no longer acceptable to have separate organisations” while highlighting that one only need to look around at the male-dominated floor of Congress to realise change has to happen.”

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill said the previous failed attempt to get the LGFA on board in amalgamation talks should be history and added: “Let's do it because it's the right thing to do and we want to do it.” Among a host of speakers in favour of the proposal, World GAA chairman Niall Erskine added that there must also be proportionality.

A view of Congress at the Connacht GAA Centre Of Excellence, Bekan, Co. Mayo. Pic: INPHO/Ben Whitley

The GAA are due to release their new five-year strategic plan in the coming weeks which is entitled “One GAA For All”. Down GAA competitions control committee Maureen O’Higgins highlighted that sharing facilities will be a challenge as was conceded by GAA president Larry McCarthy in his address earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, proposals from a number of clubs to allow counties the autonomy for their under-age grades, which would have ushered in the return of U18 as minor, failed, receiving just 39.5%.

Following on from the U19 championship at inter-county not receiving 60% earlier in the day, further under-age motions were withdrawn following assurances from McCarthy that a sub-committee would be set up to analyse the area with a possible Special Congress being staged later in the year.

Waterford’s motion, which was devised by Modeligo, to give counties an exclusive window of 16 weeks to complete their club championships was defeated.