Disputed late goal snatches draw for Meath in Offaly

There was late drama in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon as Meath struck for a goal with the last kick of this Allianz League Division Two game to earn a draw with Offaly.

Joey Wallace nudged a rebound to the net but it took a long discussion between the referee Fergal Kelly and umpires to award the goal with the hosts claiming the scorer had been in the square.

Offaly had the aid of the strong breeze in the opening half but failed to make use of it. Of the 11 first-half points between the sides, only four were kicked from play, all from the home side.

Meath did have a couple of goal chances but Offaly snuffed them out during a tough and error-ridden opening 35 minutes.

DCU Sigerson cup teammates Shane Walsh and Jack Bryant kicked early scores to get the scoring going and the Leinster rivals would go on to be level five times in the opening half before a late burst from the Offaly men through Dylan Hyland and Mark Abbott saw them sneak in at the break leading 0-6 to 0-5.

Jack O'Connor also picked up a black card in first-half injury time meaning Meath had to make do with 14 men for the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Offaly keeper Paddy Dunican made an outstanding point-blank save from Matthew Costello on 42 minutes before the home side came straight down the field and stretched their lead to three points with Niall McNamee and Dylan Hyland both kicking scores after successive attacks.

Meath roared back with points from Donal Keogan and Jordan Morris but, with just under 20 minutes to play, Dylan Hyland kicked his third point of the day to give Offaly a 0-9 to 0-7 lead.

Meath had plenty of fight left in them though and with seven minutes to go, they were back level with Jordan Morris kicking his fourth point to draw it up.

With the next attack, Offaly struck for what looked like the clinching score when McNamee found the net from close range to make it 1-10 to 0-10.

There was late drama to come though as, after Paddy Dunican first made an outstanding save from Jordan Morris, he also saved brilliantly in the last play of the game only for Joey Wallace to slap the rebound to the net despite an irate Offaly claiming Wallace had been in the square.

Scorers for Offaly: N McNamee 1-3 (0-1f), D Hyland 0-4, P Dunican ('45'), J Bryant and M Abbott 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meath: J Morris 0-4 (0-2f); J Wallace 1-0, H Hogan 0-2 frees, J Scully, S Walsh (free), E Harkin, D Keogan 0-1 each.

OFFALY: P Dunican; N Darby, K Dolan, D Hogan; C Doyle, J Lalor, C Donohoe; J Hayes, B Carroll; D Hyland, D Dempsey, M Abbott; J Bryant, N McNamee, R McNamee. Subs: C Donoghue for C Donohoe inj (21), A Sullivan for C Donoghue (52), K O'Neill for J Bryant (59), C Flynn for M Abbott (70), C Egan for R McNamee (70).

MEATH: H Hogan; R Clarke, E Harkin, J Muldoon; D Keogan, S McEntee, C Hickey; R Jones, P Harnan; J Scully, T O'Reilly, M Costello; J Morris, S Walsh, C O'Sullivan. Subs: J O'Connor for C Hickey inj (17), R Ryan for R Clarke inj (31), E Wallace for T O'Reilly (52), J Wallace for C O'Sullivan (54), J McEntee for M Costello (67).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).