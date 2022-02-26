GAA president calls for legislation to curb social media abuse of amateurs

GAA president Larry McCarthy has called on the Government to consider introducing legislation to tackle social media abuse against amateur sportspeople.

In his address to Congress in Bekan, Co Mayo on Saturday, McCarthy argues for a piece of law to help curb the vitriol aimed at players and match officials.

He highlighted the vicious comments made about Mayo’s senior footballers following last September’s All-Ireland final loss to Tyrone. “The abuse that Mayo players were subject to last summer was unacceptable, not only as sportspeople, but as human beings.

“The question becomes what can we as an Association do about it? Given that we are at heart a sport organisation, I believe that the protection of amateur athletes and officials, in particular GAA, LGFA and Camogie players, through legislation should be investigated. The legislation would penalise severe, personal, and excessive criticism of amateur athletes and volunteers.

GAA president Larry McCarthy during the GAA Congress at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“A Protection of Volunteers in Amateur Sport Act might be considered by the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media. This could entail the design and implementation of a means to initially identify, and then penalise, people who abuse amateur athletes and volunteer sport officials.

“One might ask ‘why only amateurs?’ Amateur athletes and officials return to their communities after their games, they are back at work shortly after their games, and, unlike professional athletes, are not the beneficiaries of practised support when they are the focus of such criticism. The very nature of amateur sport suggests that they are the most vulnerable.

"I acknowledge the difficulty in dealing with multinational conglomerates in the identification process, and that there may be a fundamental peril in the danger of restricting speech in a democratic society. But is Irish society at a point where a formal, legislated, deterrent of social media abuse is warranted?

“Is the amateur player and official, and by extension the amateur ethos of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association, worth protecting, not completely at the expense of freedom of speech, but in a form that will prevent the continuation of abuse? Could abuse in online forums be treated in the same way that misinformation about political events was? Without knowing the technicalities of the process, it would appear that it is at least worth consideration at a formal level.”

Speaking in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence Air Dome, McCarthy is so encouraged by its success that he believes the GAA should invest in more of its kind.

“Given that we are in this magnificent dome, would it be appropriate that we investigate the possibility of investing in and locating a number of these structures strategically around the country?

“Think of the benefits to each association. While the cost of new stadiums is considerable, structures such as this are more affordable, and quite affordable if we work in cooperation with public bodies, such as the Department of Sport. Coiste Bainistíochta (management committee) will consider this possibility in the near future.”

McCarthy said it was incumbent the GAA play their part in ensuring there is more respect shown to women. In the aftermath of Kilcormac-Killoughey camogie Aisling Murphy’s murder last month, McCarthy received a letter from a mother whose son is a member of an U17 county hurling panel.

Mary Immaculate College stand for a minute's silence in remembrance of Aisling Murphy before their match with UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup. Pic: Brendan Gleeson

“At the end of training the coach gathered the squad together, mentioned the death of Aisling and asked them to have respect for women and girls. As the mother rightly pointed out, the 37 lads heard the message, but it was passed on to 37 other people who would have been picking the lads up after training.

“And it was a simple, uncomplicated message, have respect for girls and women. As we approach International Women’s Day on March 8, I am asking coaches, in every GAA club, to take one minute to mention to your team about respecting your female friends.”

Regarding the integration of the GAA with the LGFA and Camogie Association, McCarthy admitted patience will be needed.

“Understanding how best to amalgamate the middle tiers of each association will be critical to the process. This process will not be easy; indeed it will be quite difficult in many ways, but we are ambitious to see it happen.”