Congress gives green light to new All-Ireland football championship structure

The Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups will be played on a round-robin basis next year after the “green option” was overwhelmingly backed at Congress this afternoon.

Almost 95% of delegates at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence Air Dome supported the motion, which was proposed by Central Competitions Control Committee chairman Derek Kent.

The Gaelic Players Association, Fermanagh, Down and Ulster chief executive Brian McAvoy all spoke in favour of the proposal, while former GAA president Seán Kelly, whose 2012 blueprint is similar to the new format, endorsed it and highlighted each county will play a minimum of four championship games.

Fixtures review task-force group member Conor O’Donoghue also gave the thumbs-up to the motion but stressed there will be a major emphasis on teams performing well earlier in the year to qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup.

Knock-out provincial championships will be played over five weeks with the eight provincial finalists qualifying for the round-robin stages of the Sam Maguire Cup. The other eight spots will be filled by the best finishers in that year’s Allianz League who have not already progressed via the provinces.

GAA president Larry McCarthy, left, and Director General Tom Ryan at the GAA Congress at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Of the four groups each comprising four teams, the winners will progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they will be joined by the preliminary quarter-final winners which will pit the four second-placed teams against the third placed sides. The Tailteann Cup, which will also include New York, will be played on a similar format.

Concerns about dead rubbers in the round-robin stages were raised by Kelly and O’Donoghue. However, CCCC secretary and GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill maintained the chance of dead rubbers is less than forecasted.

“The possibility of games that have no meaning is miniscule in the Green proposal because each of the four places in a group will have meaning - first, straight to quarter-final, second, home preliminary quarter-final, third, qualifies for preliminary quarter-final, fourth, eliminated.”

Meanwhile, the motion to introduce an U19 championship as the new minor grade at inter-county level from 2023 for a three-year period narrowly failed to receive the required 60% majority support (55.6%).

Central Council had hoped it would replace U17, which would in turn become a developmental grade, and in time the U20 level.

Games development committee chairman John Tobin, Donegal chairman Mick McGrath, GPA chief executive Tom Parsons, former GAA president Nickey Brennan, Connacht secretary John Prenty and ex-Mayo chairman Liam Moffatt, commenting on behalf of the medical, scientific and welfare committee, spoke strongly in favour of it.

Kildare’s CCC chairman Mick Mullen, Galway chair Paul Bellew, Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan, Cavan vice-chair Mark O’Rourke and Fermanagh expressed either opposition to it or called for it to be deferred for further consideration.