Cian Lynch and Tony Kelly back for Limerick and Clare

The reigning hurler of the year, Cian Lynch, and a previous recipient of the award, Tony Kelly, will make their first appearances of the new season for Limerick and Clare respectively this weekend.

Kelly, who has been sidelined for months following ankle surgery last October, is named at centre-forward on the Clare team to face Offaly. In a further boost to the Banner, 2018 All-Star Peter Duggan, who missed the last two seasons as he was in Australia, is listed among the Clare subs.