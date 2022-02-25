Cian Lynch and Tony Kelly back for Limerick and Clare

Lynch's return to the Limerick team is one of eight changes from the side that lost to Galway
Cian Lynch has hurled exclusively with NUIG since the turn of the new year. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 22:09
Eoghan Cormican

The reigning hurler of the year, Cian Lynch, and a previous recipient of the award, Tony Kelly, will make their first appearances of the new season for Limerick and Clare respectively this weekend.

Kelly, who has been sidelined for months following ankle surgery last October, is named at centre-forward on the Clare team to face Offaly. In a further boost to the Banner, 2018 All-Star Peter Duggan, who missed the last two seasons as he was in Australia, is listed among the Clare subs.

Cian Lynch’s return to the Limerick team is one of eight changes from the side that lost to Galway. Lynch hurled exclusively with NUIG since the turn of the new year and so Sunday's game against Cork is his first in the green shirt since last year’s All-Ireland final. Also returning to the starting fold is captain Declan Hannon and Tom Morrissey.

Elsewhere, Dylan Casey will make his first start for the Kerry footballers in Sunday’s clash away to Monaghan. Also coming in for their first League starts in 2022 are Gavin Crowley and Tony Brosnan.

Separately, Lynch and Conor McManus’ red cards have been rescinded following a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) on Thursday evening.

CLARE (AHL v Offaly): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Browne, J Conlon; D Fitzgerald, P Donnellan; C Malone, T Kelly, R Taylor; S Meehan, P Crotty, D O’Brien.

LIMERICK (AHL v Cork): B Hennessy; S Finn, D Morrissey, A Costelloe; C Coughlan, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, R Hanley; C O’Neill, C Lynch, T Morrissey; D O’Connell, S Flanagan, D Reidy.

WATERFORD (AHL v Antrim): S O’Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Daly; C Dalton, T de Búrca, T Barron; D Lyons, J Fagan; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, DJ Foran; Stephen Bennett, C Kirwan, C Dunford.

KILKENNY (AHL v Laois): E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, M Carey; N Brassil, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, J Donnelly; W Walsh, P Walsh, T Phelan; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy.

KERRY (AFL v Monaghan): S Ryan; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G Crowley, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Clifford.

CORK (AFL V Galway): C Kelly; B Hennessy, K Flahive, T Corkery; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, R Maguire; D Dineen, F Herlihy, C O’Callaghan; B Murphy, S Sherlock, J O’Rourke.

GALWAY (AFL v Cork): C Flaherty; K Molloy, S Kelly, L Silke; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, P Kelly; M Tierney, S Walsh, O Gallagher; R Finnerty, D Comer, D Conneely.

DOWN (AFL v Roscommon): G McMahon; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O’Hagan, N McParland, P Laverty; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Poland, L Kerr, C Mooney; A Gilmore, P Havern, K McKernan.

ROSCOMMON (AFL v Down): C Lavin; R Daly, B Stack, E McCormack; N Kilroy, N Daly, R Hughes; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox.

CLARE (AFL v Derry): S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C O’Dea, E Collins, A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; J Malone, E Cleary, P Lillis; A Griffin, K Sexton, P Collins.

OFFALY (AFL v Meath): P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; C Donohoe, D Dempsey, C Doyle; B Carroll, J Hayes; C Donoghue, A Sullivan, D Hyland; J Bryant, N McNamee, R McNamee.

LIMERICK (AFL v Wicklow): D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, P Maher; K Ryan, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

