Dylan Casey handed Kerry start against Monaghan

Dylan Casey will make his first start for the Kerry senior footballers in Sunday’s Allianz League clash away to Monaghan.
Casey, who captained Austin Stacks to county championship glory late last year, has seen minimal game-time since joining the Kerry fold in recent weeks, his sole League involvement coming at the end of the Dublin Round 2 win when he was introduced in second-half injury-time.
Also making their first League starts this season will be Gavin Crowley and Tony Brosnan. The inclusion of these three players and the return of David Clifford to the starting line-up represent the four changes Jack O’Connor has made to the side that comfortably overcame Donegal last weekend.
Making way are Dan O’Donoghue, Paul Murphy, Paul Geaney, and Killian Spillane.