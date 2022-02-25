Coventry's Casement look to beef up racism ban

As a Tulla ex-pat, these are heady times for Paddy Hoey. It’s coming on 40 years since he left Clare and ended up in Coventry but he felt the full glow of St Josephs’ recent Harty Cup success.

In Mayo on Saturday, his own club of Roger Casements of Coventry are in action but he doesn’t mind if victory is beyond them so long as GAA Congress gets their point: racism can’t be tolerated.

Via the British board, the club are calling for the minimum sanction for racist or sectarian abuse levelled at an opponent, team-mate or match official to be raised to a 48-week suspension.

The GAA have anti-racist motions in its rulebook: rule 1.12 states the organisation is just that and “committed to the principles of inclusion and diversity at all levels” any racist behaviour is contrary to that. Rule 7.2 (e) states “An act by Deed, Word or Gesture of a Racist, Sectarian or Anti-Inclusion/Diversity nature” is a Category Four offence. However, the minimum punishment for such is a two-match suspension.

Roger Casements learned to that their frustration in October 2020 when one of their players was racially abused in a game. In response to the subsequent ban, Casements formed a sub-committee including the player who was subjected to the abuse.

“We felt we needed to back him up,” says club chairman Hoey. “We found there was an anomaly in the rulebook that the GAA need to address if they want to adhere to the zero tolerance stance against racism.

“We put a lot of work into this motion. We had over 30 meetings in the last year either by Zoom or face-to-face. It wasn’t something that was written on the back of a fag packet. This was put together with a good bit of thought.

“If we look at the rulebook, there are a lot of ambiguities, to be quite honest with you. To be fair, any governing body, any CCC (competitions control committee), their hands are tied in relation to it.”

Casements began an online petition calling on the GAA to “urgently launch an overhaul of their punishments for infractions, to match their campaigns and policies, and expel players who betray themselves, their clubs, other players, and the Association with racist abuse”.

Hoey admits the initial reaction was “difficult”: “Lord Almighty, I was getting phone calls left, right and centre. ‘What are you doing?’ I can assure you we weren’t popular. But it was about protecting the association too.

“If we wanted to ruffle feathers, we would have ruffled feathers but that wasn’t the purpose of it. The punishment didn’t fit the accusation. We have a great relationship with the other club but it had to be dealt but unfortunately the powers-that-be couldn’t do that because of the rulebook.”

Passed unanimously by the Warwickshire convention, a clerical error meant the motion missed a deadline and so it is Britain GAA who are proposing it. Hoey senses it could be deferred for further consultation but hopes for a discussion.

“Obviously, we have to take into consideration that the rule applies to juveniles as well as adults so we are gaining more advice all along. A child might use a racist comment they might not understand. We would like it to be debated but I think we will be asked for it to be referred to a sub-committee or the rules advisory for more consideration, which would be fair enough. We just want to highlight that we have an obligation to look after every club member.”