Camogie Association will back integration with GAA at its Congress

The Camogie Association has reaffirmed its support for one single Gaelic games governing body and has followed the GPA’s lead in bringing a motion to their own Congress calling for an integrated organisation that delivers gender equity.
A statement from the Camogie Association this afternoon says that while the Camogie representative at tomorrow’s GAA Congress does not have speaking or voting rights, the association’s Ard Chomhairle will table a motion at Camogie Congress on the first weekend of April that will enable members to reaffirm their ongoing commitment for integration with the GAA and LGFA.
The motion, if passed at Camogie Congress, would mandate Camogie top-brass to continue working towards the integration of the Camogie Association, GAA and LGFA to ensure that: organisational and governance structures reflect an integrated Gaelic Games Organisation; gender equity and its delivery is recognised as a core value of the Gaelic Games family, promoting it across stakeholders, Government and citizens; there is equitable access to full participation in Gaelic Games across all units of the Organisation; the promotion of our Gaelic Games is strengthened on an equitable, diverse, cross community basis.
This support from the Camogie Association for full integration follows an Irish Examiner interview with Camogie president Hilda Breslin last March where she outlined her intention to secure a “very strong mandate” from the association’s membership to merge with the GAA and LGFA.