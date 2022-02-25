Camogie Association will back integration with GAA at its Congress

The Camogie Association has reaffirmed its support for one single Gaelic games governing body and has followed the GPA’s lead in bringing a motion to their own Congress calling for an integrated organisation that delivers gender equity.

A statement from the Camogie Association this afternoon says that while the Camogie representative at tomorrow’s GAA Congress does not have speaking or voting rights, the association’s Ard Chomhairle will table a motion at Camogie Congress on the first weekend of April that will enable members to reaffirm their ongoing commitment for integration with the GAA and LGFA.