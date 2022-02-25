Camogie Association will back integration with GAA at its Congress

The motion, if passed at Camogie Congress, would mandate Camogie top-brass to continue working towards integration
Camogie Association will back integration with GAA at its Congress

21 February 2022; Gaelic Players Association chief executive Tom Parsons, centre, alongside, Galway camogie player Niamh Kilkenny, left, and Tyrone footballer Conor Meyler during a GPA Media Briefing ahead of GAA Congress at the Radisson Dublin Airport in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 13:32
Eoghan Cormican

The Camogie Association has reaffirmed its support for one single Gaelic games governing body and has followed the GPA’s lead in bringing a motion to their own Congress calling for an integrated organisation that delivers gender equity.

A statement from the Camogie Association this afternoon says that while the Camogie representative at tomorrow’s GAA Congress does not have speaking or voting rights, the association’s Ard Chomhairle will table a motion at Camogie Congress on the first weekend of April that will enable members to reaffirm their ongoing commitment for integration with the GAA and LGFA.

The motion, if passed at Camogie Congress, would mandate Camogie top-brass to continue working towards the integration of the Camogie Association, GAA and LGFA to ensure that: organisational and governance structures reflect an integrated Gaelic Games Organisation; gender equity and its delivery is recognised as a core value of the Gaelic Games family, promoting it across stakeholders, Government and citizens; there is equitable access to full participation in Gaelic Games across all units of the Organisation; the promotion of our Gaelic Games is strengthened on an equitable, diverse, cross community basis.

This support from the Camogie Association for full integration follows an Irish Examiner interview with Camogie president Hilda Breslin last March where she outlined her intention to secure a “very strong mandate” from the association’s membership to merge with the GAA and LGFA.

More in this section

NUI Galway v University of Limerick - Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final Cian Lynch's controversial red card rescinded
Dublin v Tipperary - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Final Hurling and camogie previews: Dublin will pose physical obstacle for Tipp's new style
'Brilliant to see local investors seeing us as marketable' - Tipp camogie stars welcome new backing 'Brilliant to see local investors seeing us as marketable' - Tipp camogie stars welcome new backing
<p>John O'Rourke, Carbery Rangers  </p>

Keith Ricken names Cork team for crucial Galway clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices