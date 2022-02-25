Seamus Callanan returns for Tipperary

2019 hurler of the year Seamus Callanan is among eight Tipperary changes for Saturday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Dublin in Semple Stadium. Brian McGrath also starts while his brothers John and Noel McGrath are included on the bench.
Meanwhile, Galway’s request to defer a cut to the size of their senior hurling championship will be made at Central Council’s meeting in Mayo tomorrow.
A motion passed at Congress in 2020, on the basis of the fixtures review task force’s report, gave counties until 2023 to limit their senior championships to a maximum of 16 clubs.
In December, the Irish Examiner revealed Galway, whose premier hurling competition comprises 24 clubs, were seeking a deferral beyond next year's deadline. A derogation of rule application will be made prior to Congress when the county formally requests an exception be made.
The board’s attempts to change the format of the championship to comply with the rule have been met with strong resistance from clubs particularly in East Galway who maintain consigning eight clubs to intermediate level would have a major effect on rural clubs.
Mayo make four changes to the team that started last Saturday’s Division 1 win over Dublin for their clash with fellow table-toppers Armagh on Sunday (2pm throw-in). Former Mayo goalkeeper Gabriel Irwin’s son Frank is handed a debut at full-forward in Dr Hyde Park, while his fellow Ballina Stephenites clubman Sam Callinan is given the No7 jersey.
Fionn McDonagh and Conor Loftus also come into the attack. Out go Jack Carney, Paul Towey, Donncha McHugh and Bryan Walsh.
Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, B. McGrath, E. Connolly; R. Byrne, S. Kennedy, R. Maher (c); A. Flynn, P. Cadell; M. Breen, J. Forde, G. Browne; J. Morris, S. Callanan, P Flynn.
Brian Hogan, C. Bowe, C. Darcy, E. Heffernan, P. Maher, D. McCormack, J. McGrath, N. McGrath, J. Quigley, D. Quirke, C. Stakelum.
R. Hennelly; L. Keegan, R. Brickenden, M. Plunkett; O. Mullin, S. Coen (c), S. Callinan; J. Flynn, M. Ruane, F. McDonagh, D. O’Connor, C. Loftus; A. Orme, F. Irwin, R. O’Donoghue.
R. Byrne, D McHugh, B. Harrison, P. Durcan, P. O’Hora, C. O’Shea, A. O’Shea, K. McLoughlin, P. Towey, J. Carney, F. Boland.
M. O’Reilly; Shane O’Connell, W. Eviston, J. Harney; K. Fahey, Seán O’Connell, R. Kiely; P. Feehan, M. Russell; B. Maher, J. Kennedy, T. Doyle; M. O’Shea, C. Sweeney (c), S. O’Connor.
Subs: K. Beben, L. Boland, C. Cannon, D. Carew, C. Deeley, J. Feehan, S. Foley, C. Kennedy, J. Lonergan, E. McBride.