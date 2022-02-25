Time for a look at Kerry's backup cast

Chatting to reporters after last Sunday’s comprehensive victory over Donegal, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor promised greater experimentation across the League’s remaining rounds.

O’Connor, truth be told, hasn't done much experimenting up to this point and so there is a whole gaggle of players who’ll be hoping for increased game-time in the wake of their manager’s remarks at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Following on from a McGrath Cup campaign where O’Connor threw out exceptionally strong team after exceptionally strong team, the net wasn’t cast any wider come the League. This is reflected in the number of players - 19 - to be handed a starting berth across the opening three rounds, a figure that is way down on other Division 1 counties. Mayo, by comparison, have had 24 different players start at least one league game.

Even in terms of overall players used, Kerry’s 24 is at the bottom end of the Division 1 scale when put beside the 29 players to see game-time for both Mayo and Dublin.

Fair enough if O'Connor knows who and what he wants with a view to his championship team, but he must balance that with road-testing his back-up options.

Ain’t much use having a supporting cast if their matchday worth is unknown and untrialled.

So, who are the back-up options in line for more sustained game-time over the coming weeks and what must they do to shift themselves up the pecking order as championship nears.

Dylan Casey

His form during Austin Stacks’ run to county championship glory saw him widely touted as a leading solution to Kerry’s leaky full-back line, but the recent displays of fellow newcomer Dan O’Donoghue means the only pitch-time Casey has seen was during second-half stoppages at the end of the Dublin fixture.

Casey’s late arrival into the panel because of Stacks’ Munster club campaign allowed O'Donoghue to steal a march on him. The Tralee youngster now needs to remind Jack of why he called him into the panel in the first instance and why Stacks entrusted club captaincy in the hands of a 21-year-old.

Graham O’Sullivan

Austin Stacks Fiachna Mangan tackled by South Kerry's Graham O'Sullivan

Was used off the bench during last season’s Munster final and All-Ireland semi-final, but has featured only once across Kerry’s six outings in 2022. The same as Casey, he’s an option in the full-back line. Comfortable too in the half-back line. If given the chance, O’Sullivan must make himself relevant to Jack’s plans.

Greg Horan

Greg Horan Austin Stacks in action against Damien Bourke St Brendans

Given the injuries to Joe O’Connor and David Moran, as well as Kerry’s general midfield paucity, it is surprising that Horan hasn’t seen more action than the 18 minutes he got against Kildare and four against Donegal. His task between now and the League’s conclusion is to present himself as an attractive alternative to Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor?

Micheál Burns

ON YOU GO: Kerry selector Tommy Griffin with Micheál Burns. The Dr Crokes man starts for Kerry on Saturday against Tipperary.

Won’t like being considered a back-up option, but the reality is that he’s been out of favour since being whipped off at half-time in their League opener against Kildare. Was an unused substitute last day out against Donegal.

Management’s preference for Adrian Spillane to operate more in the half-forward line than at midfield, added to his impressive showing against Donegal, has intensified competition for the two half-forward slots either side of Seán O’Shea. Can Burns stand out from the crowd to make himself more of a regular at 10 or 12?

Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage

Tony Brosnan of Kerry in action Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

David Clifford’s injury-enforced departure during extra-time in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat highlighted the importance - and need - of having strike options ready to step in if Clifford or Geaney were again to cry out of action. Perhaps this is exactly what the returning Kerry manager had in mind when recalling Jack Savage to the panel.

He and Tony Brosnan were key actors in MTU Kerry’s run to the Sigerson semis. Neither have started a League game thus far, but with their third-level duties now complete, it’s time for management to take a greater look at the pair.

The injured crew

For obvious reasons, management will want to get minutes into the legs of Gavin White, Mike Breen, David Moran, and Stefan Okunbor before the League draws to a close.