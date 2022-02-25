Hurling and camogie previews: Dublin will pose physical obstacle for Tipp's new style

TODAY

Allianz HL Division 1, Group B

Tipperary v Dublin, FBD Semple Stadium 5pm (J. Murphy, Limerick)

Home supporters, still adjusting to the amount of ball their team are attempting to play through the lines, will be intrigued to see how this change of means fares against one of the most physical sides in the game. Cue chicanes and the odd touch of chicanery. For Dublin, it’s a return to where they were near yet so far away from Cork last summer.

Verdict: Draw.

Allianz HL Division 3A

Louth v Monaghan, Darver 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim)

Verdict: Monaghan.

Allianz HL Division 3B

Leitrim v Cavan, Avant Money Seán MacDiarmada 2pm (J. Judge, Mayo)

Verdict: Leitrim

Littlewoods Camogie League Division 1

Group 1

Down v Galway, Liatroim Fontenoys 2pm (E. Cassidy, Derry)

Down were hugely disappointing the first day and Galway won’t take any mercy on them here.

Verdict: Galway.

Offaly v Dublin, Drumcullen GAA 12.30pm (K. O’Brien, Limerick)

Both sides shipped massive defeats in the first round but Dublin may just have enough to ease their troubles.

Verdict: Dublin.

Group 2

Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park 1pm (A. Larkin, Cork)

Clare showed sparks in going down to Cork but they face formidable opponents who took care of business in Round 1.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3pm (L. Dempsey, Kilkenny)

Another sign of progress as this forms part of a double-header with the men’s equivalent. Cork weren’t fluid against Clare but can take the points again.

Verdict: Cork.

TOMORROW

Allianz HL Division 1, Group A

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium 2pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow). Live TG4 App

The table-toppers should provide plenty of entertainment here so long as the conditions allow it. Darragh Egan will look at Galway in a slightly similar way to how he viewed Limerick, committing more numbers to the middle to try and isolate men in maroon and hoping the class of players like Rory O’Connor makes a difference. Galway, though, looked meaner in their win over Limerick notwithstanding the numerical advantage.

Verdict: Galway

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds 3.45pm (S. Stack, Dublin). Live TG4

A fixture that both managers would have red circled as soon as their league programmes were confirmed. Not that it’s a case of “no more Mister Nice Guys” for Limerick but even if they have no inclination to win the league they will want to re-establish their authority. Cork, on the other hand, will want to show some force and it’s they who have slightly more to prove after the events of August 22 last. Limerick, though, will have more of the gang back and while their home form against Cork is known to be patchy they should win.

Verdict: Limerick.

Offaly v Clare, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 2pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary)

No question about it, Offaly’s need to pick up their first points of the campaign is greater than Clare and they might not be as intimidated by the Banner as they were their previous opponents. Nevertheless, Clare need a morale boost and can claim one here.

Verdict: Clare.

Allianz HL Division 1, Group B

Antrim v Waterford, Corrigan Park 1pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin)

It won’t have escaped Liam Cahill that expectation talk has ramped up in Waterford after Ballygunner’s All-Ireland win and the trouncing of Laois came on the same weekend. A battle with Antrim could provide just the tonic to dampen the hype. An edgy win for the visitors.

Verdict: Waterford

Kilkenny v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park 2pm (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly)

TJ Reid has been publishing photographs of his honeymoon on social media so he won’t be lining out here nor might most of the Ballyhale Shamrocks men. Before they are incorporated back into the fold, it’s one last chance for some to stake their claim.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Allianz HL Division 2A

Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park 12.30pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny)

After a difficult start against Westmeath, Kerry can make it a second win in a row as more of their Kilmoyley men can be called upon.

Verdict: Kerry.

Down v Kildare, Ballycran 1pm (K. Brady, Louth)

A great start for Down can continue here against pointless Kildare.

Verdict: Down.

Meath v Westmeath, Trim 2pm (C. Mooney, Dublin)

Some early season inconsistency for Westmeath but a second win is within their reach in Trim.

Verdict: Westmeath

Allianz HL Division 2B

Sligo v London, Markievicz Park 2pm (B. Keon, Galway)

Sligo can pick up a first win after a disappointing opening to their campaign.

Verdict: Sligo.

Wicklow v Donegal, County Grounds, Aughrim 12.30pm (J. Owens, Wexford)

Donegal should maintain their promotion hopes with a third victory.

Verdict: Donegal.

Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park 1pm (K. Parke, Antrim)

Derry have been impressive thus far and can pass this decent test.

Verdict: Derry.

Allianz HL Division 3A

Roscommon v Warwickshire, Kiltoom 1pm (A. McAleer, Donegal)

Verdict: Roscommon

Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park 2pm (J. Connors, Donegal)

Verdict: Armagh.

Allianz Division 3B

Lancashire v Longford, Abbotstown 1pm (L. Gordon, Galway)

Verdict: Longford