Hurling and camogie previews: Dublin will pose physical obstacle for Tipp's new style

Home supporters, still adjusting to the amount of ball their team are attempting to play through the lines, will be intrigued to see how this change of means fares against one of the most physical sides in the game. Cue chicanes and the odd touch of chicanery. For Dublin, it’s a return to where they were near yet so far away from Cork last summer.
Draw.
Monaghan.
Leitrim
Down were hugely disappointing the first day and Galway won’t take any mercy on them here.
: Galway.
Both sides shipped massive defeats in the first round but Dublin may just have enough to ease their troubles.
: Dublin.
Clare showed sparks in going down to Cork but they face formidable opponents who took care of business in Round 1.
Kilkenny.
Another sign of progress as this forms part of a double-header with the men’s equivalent. Cork weren’t fluid against Clare but can take the points again.
Cork.
The table-toppers should provide plenty of entertainment here so long as the conditions allow it. Darragh Egan will look at Galway in a slightly similar way to how he viewed Limerick, committing more numbers to the middle to try and isolate men in maroon and hoping the class of players like Rory O’Connor makes a difference. Galway, though, looked meaner in their win over Limerick notwithstanding the numerical advantage.
Galway
A fixture that both managers would have red circled as soon as their league programmes were confirmed. Not that it’s a case of “no more Mister Nice Guys” for Limerick but even if they have no inclination to win the league they will want to re-establish their authority. Cork, on the other hand, will want to show some force and it’s they who have slightly more to prove after the events of August 22 last. Limerick, though, will have more of the gang back and while their home form against Cork is known to be patchy they should win.
: Limerick.
No question about it, Offaly’s need to pick up their first points of the campaign is greater than Clare and they might not be as intimidated by the Banner as they were their previous opponents. Nevertheless, Clare need a morale boost and can claim one here.
: Clare.
It won’t have escaped Liam Cahill that expectation talk has ramped up in Waterford after Ballygunner’s All-Ireland win and the trouncing of Laois came on the same weekend. A battle with Antrim could provide just the tonic to dampen the hype. An edgy win for the visitors.
Waterford
TJ Reid has been publishing photographs of his honeymoon on social media so he won’t be lining out here nor might most of the Ballyhale Shamrocks men. Before they are incorporated back into the fold, it’s one last chance for some to stake their claim.
Kilkenny
After a difficult start against Westmeath, Kerry can make it a second win in a row as more of their Kilmoyley men can be called upon.
Kerry.
A great start for Down can continue here against pointless Kildare.
Down.
Some early season inconsistency for Westmeath but a second win is within their reach in Trim.
Westmeath
Sligo can pick up a first win after a disappointing opening to their campaign.
Sligo.
Donegal should maintain their promotion hopes with a third victory.
Donegal.
Derry have been impressive thus far and can pass this decent test.
Derry.
Roscommon v Warwickshire, Kiltoom 1pm (A. McAleer, Donegal)
Roscommon
Armagh.
Longford