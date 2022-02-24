'Brilliant to see local investors seeing us as marketable' - Tipp camogie stars welcome new backing

Cáit Devane, Grace O’Brien, Julieanne Bourke and Aoife McGrath have all hailed the announcement of a new sponsorship deal for Tipperary camogie, which should improve the county’s chances of closing the gap further on the big three at senior level.

The Tipperary county board has announced a unique dual association that will combine athletic growth from the development squads through to senior, as well as financial support to facilitate that process and provide the necessary services required to flourish in a high-performance environment.

While no numbers have been released relating to the money being provided in the three-year sponsorship by Alpha Drives, it has been mooted to be in a similar ballpark on average with the ground-breaking deal announced by Galway recently, which is worth €250,000 over five years.

A partnership has also been established with Setanta College, which will include the design and delivery of long-term development programmes for players from U14 upwards, along with access to the college’s state-of-the-art facilities in Thurles.

This will focus on strength and conditioning, sports science, sports psychology and exercise nutrition, with Setanta coaches leading the delivery of these programmes, headed by Des Ryan, a former head of sports medicine and athletic development at Arsenal and now director of coaching and performance at Setanta.

Fergal Allen, John Dwan (Alpha Drives Ltd), Aoife McGrath, Grace O' Brien, Cait Devane, Julieanne Bourke, Des Ryan (Setanta College)

Tipperary reached the semi-finals of All-Ireland Championship and Littlewoods Division 1 League last year, and only fell at the penultimate hurdles of both narrowly.

The move will ensure that camogie players within the county are provided with an equal level of athletic development support and facilities as their male counterparts, following the announcement of a similar partnership between Tipperary GAA and Setanta in December.

Another similarity to the Galway sponsorship is that the company involved may be based outside the county but is headed by a native anxious to provide support. In this instance, John Dwan is a Tipp man who is MD of the Portlaoise-based Alpha Drives Ltd.

“To see people wanting to come in and support you is a massive thing,” says McGrath. “Camogie has grown in popularity in recent years so it’s fantastic to have two sponsors like Alpha and Setanta on board. Everything costs money and then a big thing in the last few years has been the strength and conditioning side, so to have Setanta on board for the whole way from U14 up to senior is going to be good for the game going forward.

“It’s a bit of compliment to show that we are progressing, we’re contenders and they want to be involved with us and have the sponsorship showing on our jerseys,” notes co-captain O’Brien. “Hopefully it’s going to progress us forward in the future. And that it’s the same programme as Tipp GAA are getting says a lot too.”

“For the future of Tipp camogie, not just the present, it is so important to have that link with Setanta and then for Alpha to be willing to put the money into Tipp camogie,” declares Bourke, who is sharing captaincy duties with O’Brien.

“It will make a massive difference to be starting girls younger, getting the knowledge about strength and conditioning and nutrition. We’re only borrowing the jersey for the time being and we’re looking for the future of Tipp camogie as well, to keep driving it on and this will be a real help.”

“Women’s sport over the last few years has really taken off and it’s brilliant to see local investors seeing us as marketable and backing us,” All-Star forward Devane states.

“Hopefully we can hold our side of the bargain on the field. It all feeds into it. There’s a better buzz around a set-up where the environment is good and all your needs are catered for and the bottom line is that that comes with investment. It’s brilliant that we have it this year and we’re getting all the right people involved with us, with Setanta and Alpha Drive. Trying to find the extra per cent here and there, that we are always striving for, that might just make the difference.”