Ní Chonchúir bemoans late postponement notice

Kerry’s Niamh Ní Chonchúir says the late notice given to the team in postponing last Saturday’s Division 2A game against Clare in Doonbeg was disappointing.

A row of words has developed between manager Declan Quill and Clare chairperson Seán Lenihan about the match, which was called off following a pitch inspection that morning.

A frustrated Quill claimed the game could have been rearranged for UL, while Lenihan said the former Kerry footballer's remarks were “disappointing and unprofessional”. The game has been refixed for this weekend.

Ní Chonchúir recalls: “I was travelling on my own with my mum meeting the team at the ferry and we were gone out the road when we got a phone call, ‘Oh, come back to Tralee’. The team was just waiting on the bus and the team themselves found out through Twitter.

“I think the biggest thing was how long it took to postpone the game because I think we knew ourselves Doonbeg wasn't going to be in the greatest conditions with the storms. We were all ready to go and people had booked days off and then do you train the following day and luckily in the end we got a pitch and we were doing an hour’s work but it was just because it was so late. I think Clare found out at nine in the morning but we were about 10 o’clock.”

Ní Chonchúir wholeheartedly endorses the GPA’s call for talks to intensity between the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Associations about merging. Kerry are one of many teams who find it difficult to source pitches and her hope is an amalgamation would make it easier to do so.

“This time of year especially, not a lot of clubs are going to want to give their fields to us, when they are going to get cut up and ruined for the club teams trying to train on them. We’ve had a few clubs who have been very good to us – Kerins O’Rahillys, Legion, Fossa. They’ve been really generous with their fields. It would be nice to have a home base. Last summer, we were in Kerins nearly all the time and it was so much easier for us to say, ‘Right, we’re going to Kerins’. Not the night before training saying, ‘Jees, where are we going? How long will it take to get there?’”