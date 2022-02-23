Ní Chonchúir bemoans late postponement notice

A row of words has developed between Kerry manager Declan Quill and Clare chairperson Seán Lenihan about the match, which was called off following a pitch inspection that morning.
Ní Chonchúir bemoans late postponement notice

Kerry footballer Niamh Ní Chonchuir overlooking the Blasket Islands, West Kerry in advance of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022, the famed men's and ladies club Gaelic football festival which takes place all across the Dingle Peninsula this weekend.

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 00:05
John Fogarty

Kerry’s Niamh Ní Chonchúir says the late notice given to the team in postponing last Saturday’s Division 2A game against Clare in Doonbeg was disappointing.

A row of words has developed between manager Declan Quill and Clare chairperson Seán Lenihan about the match, which was called off following a pitch inspection that morning.

A frustrated Quill claimed the game could have been rearranged for UL, while Lenihan said the former Kerry footballer's remarks were “disappointing and unprofessional”. The game has been refixed for this weekend.

Ní Chonchúir recalls: “I was travelling on my own with my mum meeting the team at the ferry and we were gone out the road when we got a phone call, ‘Oh, come back to Tralee’. The team was just waiting on the bus and the team themselves found out through Twitter.

“I think the biggest thing was how long it took to postpone the game because I think we knew ourselves Doonbeg wasn't going to be in the greatest conditions with the storms. We were all ready to go and people had booked days off and then do you train the following day and luckily in the end we got a pitch and we were doing an hour’s work but it was just because it was so late. I think Clare found out at nine in the morning but we were about 10 o’clock.”

Ní Chonchúir wholeheartedly endorses the GPA’s call for talks to intensity between the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Associations about merging. Kerry are one of many teams who find it difficult to source pitches and her hope is an amalgamation would make it easier to do so.

“This time of year especially, not a lot of clubs are going to want to give their fields to us, when they are going to get cut up and ruined for the club teams trying to train on them. We’ve had a few clubs who have been very good to us – Kerins O’Rahillys, Legion, Fossa. They’ve been really generous with their fields. It would be nice to have a home base. Last summer, we were in Kerins nearly all the time and it was so much easier for us to say, ‘Right, we’re going to Kerins’. Not the night before training saying, ‘Jees, where are we going? How long will it take to get there?’”

More in this section

Garnish GAA club on the run for Air Ambulance  Garnish GAA club on the run for Air Ambulance 
There were days I thought Kerry was beyond me - Clifford There were days I thought Kerry was beyond me - Clifford
Meath v Down - Allianz Football League Division 2 Seán Kelly: GAA's green proposal will deliver a rebirth of championship football
Kildare v Westmeath - O'Byrne Cup Group C

War of words erupts between Clare and Kerry over fixture postponement

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices