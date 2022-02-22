War of words erupts between Clare and Kerry over fixture postponement

A war of words has broken out between Clare and Kerry ladies football officials, with Clare chairman Sean Lenihan labelling the comments of Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill, in the wake of Saturday’s postponed National League fixture between the counties, as “uncalled for” and “unprofessional”.

Clare and Kerry were scheduled to meet at Doonbeg (3pm start) in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League, but the game was postponed after the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Clare LGFA chairman Sean Lenihan has said Kerry were informed before 10am on Saturday morning that the game would not be going ahead later that afternoon because of an unplayable pitch in Doonbeg, but this runs counter to Declan Quill’s insistence that his team were told “very, very late in the day” that the fixture was off.

Kerry, upon being informed that Doonbeg was out of action, booked the 4G pitch at University of Limerick and offered this as an alternative venue. Clare, however, “still weren’t happy to play the game”, Quill claimed on Radio Kerry.

Taking to social media, Quill tweeted that what happened on Saturday was a “pure joke”. In the same tweet, the Kerry joint-manager said “I [bet] u Doonbeg will be OK next week though. #somethings up”.

Responding on Clare FM on Tuesday morning, Clare LGFA chairman Lenihan said Quill’s comments were “uncalled for” and “unprofessional”.

“My reaction to the Kerry manager's comments, I was extremely disappointed. It is not what you'd expect from a proud footballing county like Kerry.

“You'd think from listening to him that we cancelled it within an hour of throw-in. The game was scheduled for 3pm and they were advised before 10am on Saturday morning, following a pitch inspection by Doonbeg,” Lenihan explained.

“At last Thursday's Central Council meeting, it was advised that any games that had to be refixed could be played this weekend because there was a free weekend in the calendar, so we are looking forward to this weekend.” Lenihan stated that Kerry’s offer to play the game at UL arrived “too late” as the referee, the streaming providers, and Clare panel had already been informed the game was postponed.

Quill, speaking to Radio Kerry on Saturday, branded the postponement as “totally unacceptable” given an alternative venue had been sourced.

“By the time we are leaving Tralee, we are told the game won't be played. We know the weather was bad, but we are extremely disappointed with the whole thing.

“To be told very, very late in the day that the game is called off is not good enough. We provided an alternative venue, which we shouldn't have done, but we did, and they still weren't happy to play the game. It is not good enough, it is not good enough for the girls either.

“Every county was told to have a back-up plan for the weekend, they were told to have a 4G pitch on standby. There isn't a 4G pitch in Clare, but we managed to book UL this morning. We were still in Tralee at the time, it is a lot easier for them to go from Clare to UL than it is for us to go from Tralee to UL.

“We had UL booked, there was an alternative venue provided. Clare just weren't happy with it and they got away with it. It looks like we have to go back to Doonbeg next Sunday. There are massive costs involved. We are running this thing on a shoestring budget. We are not one bit happy about it.” The game has been refixed for this Sunday (Doonbeg, 2pm).

Meanwhile, the Clare ladies are to compete in this year’s Connacht Intermediate championship, following a successful application from the county to move provinces. Clare are the only intermediate team in Munster, meaning they would have had no provincial series before the beginning of the All-Ireland championship later this summer. They will compete alongside Roscommon, Leitrim, and Sligo for the Connacht title.