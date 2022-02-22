Pat English: 'The challenges? It’s a bit of everything'

When a Galtee Gaels clubmate suggested Pat English was of an age to take up golf, the response was immediate.

And disbelieving.

“No GAA man could take up golf,” says English. “That’s half a day gone.”

A lot could be accomplished in half a day, or at least it could if English’s work ethic were shared by more people. He picked up a GAA President’s Award recently and even a partial glimpse of the citation is telling: “Recently he attended his 43rd consecutive Limerick GAA Convention and South Limerick GAA Conventions.

“He has served as his club’s South GAA delegate for 43 years, club secretary for 10 years, vice-chairman for three and chairman for 20 years, as well as being the club’s county board delegate, and Irish Officer . . .”

He was a player first, though. In 1987 surgery on bleeding ulcers ruled him out of football with Galtee Gaels: “At the time I was 38, so it was getting time to finish up. I’d already retired twice at that stage, though, in fairness.”

If you don’t recognise Galtee Gaels as a club, you’d recognise their constituency from the days before the M8.

“We draw from Kilbehenny and Anglesboro, two small villages. You could say the villages are struggling - there’s only half a pub in Kilbehenny and the one in Anglesboro is closed. We have a shop and a post office, for how long we don’t know.

“With the motorway the villages have lost their trade - not just ours. There were two shops in Skeheenarinky, just over the road from us, and they’re gone.

“There was a garage and a petrol station in Kilbehenny which is gone with a good while, but that’s the case across rural Ireland. Not just in small villages, either - towns seem to be suffering because petrol stations are going, and they usually show there’s a bit of life to a place.

“The modern ones always have a shop, and a deli maybe, attached to them, which means people are going in and out the whole time and meeting up and chatting. Though I suppose they’re not much good for the corner shop, either.

“A lot of the traffic gone to the motorway is no loss, it would just be roaring through the village, but the traffic that did stop is a major loss, if that makes sense.

“For instance, there was a soccer club here for a while and they’d have a lotto which did well because if someone pulled in to the service station they’d pick up a lotto ticket.

“They’re gone since - not so much because of numbers but because of regulations regarding the field - but they would have seen the benefit of the traffic, put it that way.”

DROP CAP

English’s memory reaches back to a time before the Gaels formed: “When I was starting out there were two clubs, one in Kilbehenny and one in Anglesboro.

“In 1931 Kilbehenny won the county and in 1932 Anglesboro won the county. A different club again won it in 1933 and I often heard it said that there were fellas played on the three different teams.”

There were a few amalgamations over the years between the two clubs but the relationships didn’t always last. Eventually it was formalised permanently, even if there was a hiccup at the altar.

“In 1969 the two clubs got together for good, but there was a big debate about the name. For obvious reasons some didn’t want Kilbehenny and others didn’t want Anglesboro, so between them they agreed on Galtee United.

“But when this came up at the South Board the name wasn’t accepted for being too much like a soccer club name, so after taking years to get the two clubs together the whole thing nearly went bust before it began.

“Luckily Liam Allen, who was the secretary at the time, came up with Galtee Gaels. Which was better all round.” The new club has seen the ebb and flow in recent decades. English was on hand for high tides and low alike.

“The seventies were very bad, we nearly went out of business a few times through lack of numbers.

“Something that didn’t help at the time was that underage competitions weren’t graded: everything was A grade. We won an U12 South title in 1978, but grading the underage competitions was a big help.

“It meant competing against teams at your own level - and it meant you could expect to win a couple of trophies, which in turn meant you kept the kids interested.

“For a small club that’s very important because the numbers are always a concern. Even now we’d have age groups where we just wouldn’t have the numbers to fill a team. Last year we had no U17 team - we had six or seven lads at the age, and they had to fall in with Ballylanders to play.

“The options for us would be Galbally, who’d be fairly strong because they’re joined with Garryspillane, or Ballylanders, who’d be joined with Glenroe. But the thing then is that they don’t have the same grá for it when they’re playing with a different club and it’s harder, then, to keep them interested.”

Long service qualifies him to tease out the challenges facing clubs: general issues such as the lure of other sports and other pursuits, economics and demographics, or specifics like the motorway thundering past Kilbehenny.

“The challenges? It’s a bit of everything. In fairness we’re going well at present, we have great support in the community.

“We put a tarmac walkway around the pitch last summer and a new fence with it. We got LEADER funding but we also fundraised for it, we asked people to put up €150 each.

“We thought we’d get about 100 people involved but we got 200, so the support is terrific. Hopefully that’ll last, though numbers are always a concern.

“What you must do, though, is use that to your advantage. We have small numbers but it means that every boy and girl who come up to play for us gets a game. If they were with a big club some of them mightn’t get a game at all.”

John Cregan, Chairman Limerick GAA Board on left and Liam Lenihan, Chairman Munster Council on right jointly presenting Patrick English, Galtee Gaels GAA Club with ‘Gradaim an Uachtaráin 2022’ at O’Mahony Park, Kilbehenny Image via Liam Allen

The motorway has its advantages also. It facilitates exiles returning to the club from points north and south. It draws in commuters as well, and English says “we get them involved. Ken O’Keeffe is up from Cork, Dan McCarthy is from Kildorrery, they’re both involved in the club. Ken is a selector and Dan is the manager.

“When the kids get older and go to college a lot of them would be in Cork or Limerick, which isn’t too far away with the motorway. And in fairness to them, we get good loyalty from them, they’re good to come back.

“There was a time a lot of them would be approached by other clubs to fall in with them.

“Any club in Ireland would have been happy to have John Quane join them.”

Quane starred for the Limerick footballers for over a decade, putting Galtee Gaels in bold lettering on match programmes all over Ireland.

In typical fashion English underlines the big midfielder’s importance then and now.

“He’s a huge figure in the club. Not just as a great player for us and for Limerick, but as a coach now within the club.

“He coaches underage Limerick ladies football teams and underage teams in the club, and the players look up to him and respect him.

“We knew he was coming for a long time. Eamonn Young was the Munster Council coach going back to the eighties, he’d visit national schools and run training sessions, and one time he came to Anglesboro National School for a couple of sessions.

“I knew Eamonn from the army and years later I met him and the first thing he asked me was whether the John Quane then playing senior for Limerick was the same John Quane he’d coached in Anglesboro school years earlier.

“He said then he’d identified him as a great player and he was right. He was a fair detail as a player.” Quane’s loyalty to the club was a hallmark of his career.

“I remember being at the Limerick county convention one year and all the talk at it was about a story in one of the Sunday papers the same day.

“It stated that a prominent Limerick player was about to transfer to Cork, and every delegate at the convention thought it was Quane.” It wasn’t, though. Later that evening in the pub at home English ran into Quane.

“I told him he was the most talked-about man at the convention,” English says.

“When I explained why he said ‘I thought ye’d think more of me than that’. That’s how he was as a clubman.

“Towards the end of his career I said it to him. Straight out. ‘You must have had some good offers to go to other clubs, you could have ended up with a Munster medal or an All-Ireland medal, depending on where you went’.

“‘It wouldn’t have been worth anything if it wasn’t with Limerick,’ he said.”

Or with club mates like Pat English.