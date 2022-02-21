Waterford backs proposal for 16-week window for clubs

Concern that the split season as it stands doesn’t allow a sufficient club championship window for dual counties has prompted a motion from Waterford at Congress this Saturday.

Modeligo have proposed an exclusive period of 16 weeks be provided to counties to complete their championship programme in which no inter-county club or county championship games can be scheduled.

Waterford estimate they will have approximately 13 weeks to run off their championships in time for the start of the Munster competitions in the latter part of October, which secretary Pat Flynn has said won’t be enough.

“Modeligo have spoken passionately about it and there has been a good bit of support from other clubs as well but equally the CCC (competitions control committee) in the county and other fixture bodies as well,” says county chairman Seán Michael O’Regan.

“We’re a dual county with a high number of dual clubs. Whether we’re rural or urban, the main thrust of everything at club level is the club player and in Waterford we have a lot of dual players.

“If you look at it simplistically, it takes us eight weeks to run a championship in one code and then to go into another, that’s where the 16 weeks are coming from. Obviously, you’ve got the Munster championships, which we’re very proud of, and we had Munster senior hurling champions last year.” O’Regan looks forward to a debate on the motion at least and knows other counties find themselves in similar situations. “We would feel we’re not unique in Waterford. There are other dual counties with similar numbers of dual clubs.

“At the time of the year some of the championship games are on, lots of things could come into play that would mean a fixture could be postponed and if that’s the case then when do you play it. There might be a bereavement or something else might come up and you’re asking a lot for it to all go smoothly.” Meanwhile, former Connacht Rugby physio Garrett Coughlan has joined Mayo’s medical team. The county board confirmed Coughlan, who has been part of the medical team for the recent Donegal and Monaghan games, will take a lead role with all the county’s panels.

“Garrett will oversee the physiotherapy requirements for all of our county teams in the coming year,” said county chairman Seamus Touhy. “It is important that we have a consistent and coordinated approach to injury prevention and injury treatment and Garrett and his team have the expertise to deliver this service.”