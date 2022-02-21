Tom Parsons: 'The GPA and the players will be relentless when it comes to equality'

Tom Parsons has promised that the GPA will be “relentless” in its quest to achieve equality between the sexes in Gaelic games and insisted that meaningful integration between the three governing bodies could be achievable in 12 to 18 months.

The players’ representative body is looking to kickstart the process with its motion at this weekend’s Annual Congress which calls for the GAA, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association to “prioritise” integration.

It is also asking that the trio work together to ensure equal investment, recognition and opportunity for all Gaelic games players, in Ireland and abroad, regardless of gender. All of which would be just the start of it.

The follow-on would be a joint commitment statement, the establishment of an implementation committee with an independent chair and an action plan with key milestones to be set in stone in the current calendar year.

“The GPA and the players will be relentless when it comes to equality and I don’t say that lightly,” Parsons said. “Even in our own constitution one of our four core pillars is equality and we won’t accept slow moving … agenda items over another 10 or 20 years in closing that gap.”

It’s just over a year since the men’s GPA and women’s equivalent voted through their own merger and, while any attempt to enmesh three NGBs would be far more complex, there is a belief that there is the outline of a roadmap in that successful chapter.

The new GPA reformed all its administrative structures to bring about a gender balance. That same principle guided scholarships and other programmes run by the body and a commitment was made to have a male and female element to all commercial activities.

Parsons spoke of the sense that they have now done all they can within their own sphere of influence and that this was the time to do their bit in prompting their national bodies to follow suit and integrate the entire Gaelic games family.

What exactly would that mean?

The bodies themselves have been largely silent on this and, while the players don’t profess to know the answers when it comes to making this happen, they were in no way shy in listing what they believe to be pertinent questions.

Will it mean equal funding at all levels of the games?

Could there be joint-presidents or rotating presidents?

What about equal delegates from all counties?

Could staff from all three work together on everything from fixtures to coaching to infrastructure?

“I think everyone is agreed that it can’t just be the GAA and the women added in,” said Gemma Begley, the former Tyrone footballer who is now the GPA’s equality, diversity and inclusion manager. “This needs to be a new organisation. It needs to look at everything: the culture, the structures and make sure that it is fit for purpose for gender balance across the board.

“We would love for Gaelic games to be a world leader in gender equality. As an amateur community and family-based organisation we have a free role, if you like, to rip up the script and do things in our own way.”

Begley said that there was no reason for even the GAA’s name to be part of the conversation when it comes to change but it should be pointed out that she wasn’t alone in stressing that such cosmetics were not as important as what happens under the bonnet.

The GPA is still the GPA after all. The only change to their letterhead has been a logo which now incorporates the outline of a female and a male player but sensitivities would clearly need to be managed given the demographic of the GAA at admin levels.

It’s also less than a decade since the LGFA reacted rather coldly to then GAA president Liam O’Neill’s bid to hasten this integration but 97% of the GPA’s own membership voted in favour of this process finally being done. That’s a good start.

There is a wider lens here too.

Sponsorships are increasingly gravitating towards bodies and events that embrace men and women and the government here has supported a Women In Sport programme in recent times while recently announcing a capital project aimed chiefly at boosting female numbers.

The National Sports Policy contains within its pages an action plan with a mandate that all NGBs should boast 40% female representation on its boards by the end of next year and the GAA is nowhere near that figure as it stands.

“I suppose the question lingers what happens if and when that is not achieved within the GAA context,” said Begley. “I don’t know the answer to that but it is on the horizon and it is coming very soon.” It’s for that reason and the many more besides that Parsons labelled the prospective mergers as a “win-win” for all concerned. “Players now are shouting stop,” he said. “Now is the time for commitment, action and timelines.”