Ciarán Sheehan: Cork footballers look lost but they are too good to go down

The Cork footballers look lost without a defined defensive structure, but they are too good to be relegated to Division 3 of the Allianz League, believes former star Ciarán Sheehan.

The winless Leesiders slumped to a nine-point defeat to Derry on Sunday, leaving them facing a relegation fight with four games to play in Division 2.

Sheehan, speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, accepts the team looked impotent in attack as well as vulnerable in defence against Derry, but he doesn’t doubt the players’ ability or character, instead sensing lack of structure is undermining their efforts.

“The best form of attack is a good defensive structure, in my opinion, and at the moment Cork seem to be lost in defence. There is no strategy around when you turn over the ball, how we break forward, how we regain our shape."

Derry’s goal, scored by Benny Heron, was a case in point, Sheehan said.

“It was the easiest transition you will ever see, through the lines, One-twos, there wasn’t a finger laid on any Derry player.

“It just looked like a team that was lost.

“I’m sure that this is something that Keith Ricken is working on with the lads. Cork just need, in my opinion, to workshop around defensive structure for the next few weeks. But they don’t have that much time. They are in dangerous territory at the moment, to stay in Division 2.”

Cork All-Ireland winner Sheehan, who retired from inter-county due to injury last summer, does believe some of his generation, who have left the panel, still have something to offer.

“I know Cork tried hard to hang onto the likes of Mark Collins. He would have added a huge amount to this team. But when a player makes a decision it’s time to go, it’s time to go.

“There comes a point when you do have to totally rejig the whole thing, but you have to tread lightly around who you leave go."

He would find a place for Nemo star Luke Connolly, currently not part of the panel.

“I don’t know what the situation is, but I certainly would for his creativity. It depends on what the game style is and where he fits. But I think he’s a super footballer, I think he adds X-factor. If he improved his fitness by a couple of per cent, he’d be a top-level player in the country, but he’s been hampered by injuries."

Sheehan is certain manager Keith Ricken will be more aware then anyone where the current problems lie.

“I’ve worked with Keith Ricken for a long time, he’s a good friend of mine, he really knows his stuff.

"I don’t think they’ll be relegated. I do think we’ll see a response. They’ll be up against it against Galway, but it’s crunch time then in the last three games, and I think they’ll fancy their chances against those three teams."