Brid Stack: 'I locked the bathroom door and gave myself a pep talk to eradicate all the doubts swirling inside my head'

When the AFLW fixtures came out in December, my eyeline immediately scrolled to round 7 - GWS Giants vs the Adelaide Crows. This was the game I had been waiting for. Not for payback or anything sinister. I was never that type of player. I just wanted to put my character to the test.

I had put my head over the ball against Adelaide last year but would I be confident enough in myself and in my abilities to put my head back over the ball again? Could I stand up and be counted against them?

On the night before we played the Crows last Saturday, my mind was racing so much that I only got about three hours sleep. Before the game, myself, Cárthach and Ógie took a walk to the nearby park and went for a few kicks. Carthach could sense my nervousness and made sure I had the eye in.

I’m generally very organised before a game. I have my bag packed, lunch prepared and Ogie’s bag ready to go, but I forgot my pasta, my main pre-match meal that I had prepared for the car-trip. Already a little late, I had to circle back in heavy Sydney traffic.

As soon as I arrived into the dressing room, I could feel the tension building up inside me. We had just come off a poor defeat to Melbourne and needed to put in a strong performance. It was a game that held more weight for me than the others. It was against the Crows last year that I broke my neck. Ebony Marinoff, the girl at the centre of it all, has become one of the Crows marquee players, and one of the best footballers in this league.

A few of the girls checked in on me in the dressing. I’m generally not a snappy person but they knew to stop asking me after one sharp reply: ‘I’m fine!’

The music was pumping in the dressing room, but I was agitated that I hadn’t prepared well enough. On top of all that, I was concerned that I hadn't put a complete game together for my team up to that point of the season.

I went to the bathroom, locked the door and gave myself a small pep talk in an attempt to eradicate all the doubts swirling inside my head. I ticked off checkpoints to settle myself. I had slept well every other night that week. I had eaten well in the build-up to the day.

‘Don't hijack yourself now,’ I said to myself. ‘Don't have regrets that you didn't try your best. Stand up and be counted.’ I left the dressing room and went out to do the first warm up, making sure I was clean in my skills. I was sharp and on point, which settled me big-time.

I was just focused on putting in the best performance I could. After the warm up, I knew I was in a good head space. I was clear in my thinking.

The first few minutes were frantic and hard-hitting. I hunted the ball like I did last year and the first opportunity I got, I tackled their biggest and strongest forward to the ground. I was on. I knew I was ready for it.

Unfortunately, the result didn’t go our way. We were beaten by 40 points but the gulf between the teams didn’t feel that vast as we were competitive the whole way through. Our midfield were up against the best in the business. We found it very difficult to penetrate inside 50 and force scoreboard pressure.

I’ve never been one for individual performances but deep down, I was proud that I held my own against them. That feeling was fleeting as the cold hard facts were that we had suffered yet another tough defeat. I didn’t sleep well again on Saturday night as I analysed how far away we were from the leading pack.

We’ve come up against four of the best teams in the competition in the last few weeks. What lies ahead at the back end of the season are four winnable games. But saying they’re winnable and actually winning them are two totally different scenarios. We’ve injured players, some still suffering effects of Covid and we’re against the gun with scheduling, especially over the next four days.

On the week we were supposed to play the Western Bulldogs, six of our players tested positive for the virus, all at different stages of the week. The rule is if you have 16 listed players, you have to field a team.

We were so depleted that the two emergency players on our skeletal squad were train-on girls. Nobody gave us a hope, especially against one of the better teams in the competition, but we found something from somewhere to record an incredible 21 points win.

We just cut loose. Structure went out the window. It was a game we had to win considering the quality of the teams we were facing over the following couple of weeks. If someone made a mistake, there was someone willing to help clean it up. We had big moments from so many players all over the ground. Most importantly for me, we played for each other.

Everyone was elated afterwards. It was one of the greatest wins I was ever involved in. We belted out our team song outside on the pitch after the game. When we got back into the dressing room, we video-called all the girls that were absent due to Covid and sang the song again.

Looking back, we were mixing a small biological bomb. Considering how much Covid had been around the squad the previous week, the dressing room was like a petri dish. Within a couple of days, 18 more of us went down with Covid.

I was laid out for three days, absolutely exhausted tired. Thankfully that was my only symptom. Fortunately, Cárthach avoided it but we still had to isolate for a week. Ógie loves a bout of isolation because it grants him concentrated play time with Mom and Dad.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 19: BrÃ­d Stack of the Giants and Hannah Button of the Crows compete for the ball during the round five AFLW match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the Adelaide Crows at Henson Park on February 19, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

It was a tough few days for the club. We were so decimated that we couldn’t field a team for the game against St Kilda in Round 5, which is now taking place tomorrow. After coming off the back of a hiding from Adelaide, we only have a four-day turnaround for St Kilda before then having to go again and play Carlton on Sunday.

We just have to adjust, as I’ve learned the hard way. The first game of the season was kind of an enigma in itself. You’re just pumping with adrenaline. When a few things didn’t go right for me, I was just focussed on making sure that my pressure and tackling was where it needed to be.

In the games that followed, I felt a lot of frustration because I really had to try and understand my team-mates within the system. At home, I had such an understanding of those players around me from having played with them for so long throughout my career with Cork.

I probably took something as simple as that for granted when coming into a new team. I definitely struggled with learning to trust other players and making sure that they trusted me.

All those dynamics and tactical nuances that you develop over years was something that I really had to get to grips with. An incoming Irish player to one of the top teams might be given a bit more licence, but you really have to try and fall into line in a team like the Giants, who rely so much on structure to be competitive.

I felt I was getting too caught up in structure during some of those early games and that it was taking from my instincts. Against Freemantle in Round 2, I was coming out with the ball and I had a team-mate screaming at me for the ball at the far side of the field.

She was behind me and was so insistent that I switch the ball. In a rush of blood to the head, I kicked the ball across to her and the move broke down. I would never do that at home but that was just a prime example of structure over-ruling my instinct.

From that day on, I’ve just trusted my instinct even when others are telling me otherwise. I know what dangerous space is. I sat in it all my life with Cork. I know where it’s important to be, but it was just about finding that balance between getting on with my team-mates and backing myself more.

I’ve also discovered that you literally can only deal with one thing at a time in AFLW. Over here, the ball might be coming to you but it could bounce in the opposite direction at the last second, which means you have to completely change your focus. The one key learning from it all is that you really have to live in the moment, almost having to be pig-headed when it comes to the game. It’s all about first effort, second effort, third effort.

We didn’t grow up watching AFL. Even before I came out here last year, I would have only had limited exposure to watching AFLW. I remember thinking that some parts of it were so agricultural. I couldn’t really understand why they were booting so much ball away, but it’s only when you live and play in the middle of that madness that you can fully understand it.

The importance of the speed you need to put boot to ball is vital. I learned through making mistakes that the cost of holding onto the ball too long or giving away a free within your inside 50 is a cardinal sin.

Dealing with the stop-start nature of the game was another massive challenge. At home you value possession so much and are always trying to pick out that perfect pass. You don’t have that time here. In a lot of those early games, I was still in GAA mode and running too far ahead and not allowing for that breakdown.

It’s almost like having that goldfish mindset because mistakes happen in the women’s game almost every two or three plays. There is far less of a breakdown in the men’s game because there is a lot more kicking, their skillset is higher and there’s much less contested ball.

Against the Crows, I found myself getting caught under marks. I might go up to take the mark and someone would body me out of it at the last second. It’s just something we’re not used to in GAA because it’s not in our game where you can get shoved from behind in that manner. Some of the Aussie girls are outstanding at marking. That art is taught and coached so well here as it is the cornerstone of their game.

To be honest, I can’t remember the last time I took a big mark at home playing in the full or half-back line. The ball just doesn’t come in that way anymore, which makes the way you defend so much different to out here.

If a player wins the ball here in front of you, they can take you on with ten steps or someone can blindside you with a bump. If you win a ball in front of your opponent, you can get tackled to the ground even if that means pulling you back from your jersey once you have possession.

If you try to play from behind, you need to know all the dark arts in terms of going through them to get to spoil the ball or take a mark. Just little things, but not easy to learn on the hoof, especially when you’re institutionalised like me.

Everything is 100 miles an hour, on and off the pitch. Prior to me catching Covid, we hadn’t put Ogie into daycare for five weeks because we were so fearful of bringing it into the camp.

That meant a delicate balancing act of trying to be a good Mom, a good wife, along with trying to ensure I’m a good team-mate, and consistently trying to master all the skills of the game.

I feel like I haven’t had an hour to myself over the last few weeks but that’s just the situation we’re in. You’d like more down-time but we knew that’s what we signed up for. Even when I wasn’t playing last year, I remember being so tired from all the flying around the country with the squad and trying to look after Cárthach Óg at the same time.

It certainly hasn’t been all rosy. There has been plenty tiredness, frustration and loads of times where I’ve questioned my capabilities. But it’s such a short season that you just have to grit the teeth and power through.

At least after getting Covid, I felt more at ease putting Ógie into day-care. He just went for two days last week and it didn’t exactly go to plan. At one stage, he nearly had a young lad in a headlock when the little boy tried to use his crayons. We had to have some hard chats with the small man. We’ve wished the lovely teachers there the best of luck with him.

We’re past the half way mark in the season. It’s exciting to be a part of it but you’re just running on adrenaline from week to week. Even if you have a poor result, you just have to park it and build up that hope that next week will be better.

It really does test your resilience. You are challenging yourself week on week against different and better teams and seeing if you can improve your own game, while also learning something new with each game.

Hopefully now the back end of the season will be more fruitful. The rest of this week will tell if it will be.