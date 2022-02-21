Talking points: Keith Ricken confident Cork will eventually come good

Rebels boss views county as a 'sleeping giant'
Rebels boss views county as a 'sleeping giant'

Cork manager Keith Ricken has seen his side take just one pointfrom their first three league games. Picture: Inpho/Lorcan Doherty

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 07:00
Brendan O'Brien, Eogahn Cormican, John Fogarty, and Paul Keane

Ricken won’t be spooked by spectre of relegation 

Another tough day at the office for Keith Ricken in Derry on Sunday but the Cork football manager is refusing to give into the fear that is the looming threat of relegation to Division Three after yesterday’s comprehensive defeat in Owenbeg.

That’s one point in their first three league games now and Galway’s high-flyers are due in Cork next week. Go down and they will have to beat Kerry in a Munster Championship semi-final to avoid the ignominy of playing Tailteann Cup football this summer.

The stakes are high.

“I was thinking about this on the road up (on Saturday),” said Ricken. “You have the big windscreen in front of you and the small mirror behind you so what’s in front of us is most important. We can’t be worried about a fear factor of something coming up behind us. For us there’s a good crop of young lads in Cork that just need to be structured. I do genuinely believe that it’s a sleeping giant and that in time we will be having different conversations. I have no doubt about that.” 

Brendan O’Brien 

Jack still knows there’s work to do 

On the surface, everything looks rosy in the Kingdom garden. Unbeaten after three games; top of the Division 1 table; Seán O’Shea back at centre-forward, and going well; Paul Geaney back in the inside line, and going fine; and newcomer Dan O’Donoghue showing well in a corner-back position that many expected to go to Dylan Casey. But one old chestnut remains unresolved - Kerry’s kickout strategy.

If there was a restart strategy at Fitzgerald Stadium, it was impossible to decipher. Too often the ball was just lumped up into the sky with an attitude of hope for the best.

Similarly unconvincing was Kerry’s contesting of both their own and Donegal’s restarts. Indeed, this was probably the one area Donegal shaded yesterday, particularly in the first-half. There's work to be done still.

Eoghan Cormican 

Who makes Mayo’s 26?

Mayo’s depths in reserves is not news, although the nature of their resources are. In the past two seasons, championship matchday squads were followed just to see exactly who of the classes of 2012 and ‘13 were considered surplus to requirements. Stalwarts like Donie Vaughan, Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle yoyoed in and out of the panel. Aged 34, Kevin McLoughlin is now the elder statesman and making his seasonal bow on Saturday, impressed as a second-half substitute. Coming after him, it’s Jason Doherty and Lee Keegan (both 32) and Rob Hennelly and Aidan O’Shea (both 31). Everyone else is in their 20s - Cillian O’Connor isn’t 30 until May. After beating Dublin, James Horan namechecked another five players who were either rest or working back to fitness - David McBrien was a late addition to the panel for Pádraig O’Hora. “We have Paddy (Durcan), Brendan Harrison. They had a session this morning and Jason Doherty. Mark Moran is showing very well, David McBrien. They are pushing very hard. Cillian (O’Connor) is a few weeks away. Making good progress this week.” 

Notwithstanding the reliance on O’Connor being underlined by last year’s All-Ireland final, the competition to get a jersey in Mayo appears almost as fierce as being handed a starting one.

John Fogarty 

‘There's a lot to be said for a stop clock’ 

Stand-in Meath manager Colm Nally - one of Gaelic football's most respected coaches with a number of published coaching manuals - has suggested the use of a stop clock in the game. Nally, deputising for suspended manager Andy McEntee against Down, was speaking in relation to the amount of times that play was stopped in a game dominated by high winds. It was particularly frustrating for Nally's Meath in the second-half as they chased a three-point interval deficit with Down, now playing into the gale force wind, opting to play a counter-attacking game. "You saw the ref, I thought he was making a good effort to let everyone know that he was adding the time on and that gave our lads confidence," said Nally of the various stoppages which halted Meath's momentum. "In the same position, we'd probably have done the same thing defending a lead, slow the match down within the rules. There's a lot to be said for a stop clock. In fairness, I didn't see too much cynical behaviour from either team or outlandish attempts to slow the clock. Teams were trying to win it in the end. Down's tactic was to try to get us on the counter and we were trying to be a little more methodical in our attack so it was a contrast in styles. The stop clock probably would be a good idea."

Paul Keane

