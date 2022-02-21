Oisín McConville: Monaghan in Iniskeen is Kerry's 'Stoke on a wet Tuesday night'

WHEN Arsène Wenger was the Arsenal manager, his team were the perfect exemplars of a beautiful team wanting, and mostly playing, the beautiful game. Seeking to score the perfect goal, invariably always looking to make that extra pass largely defined the Wenger era but it still always carried an exclamation mark, especially towards the end of it.

Arsenal were class to watch, especially as an attacking unit, but I remember it being said by a guest analyst on Sky Sports once: ‘Let’s see what they’re like in Stoke on a Tuesday night.’ That question mark corroborated the exclamation mark on too many occasions and it ultimately became Arsenal, and Wenger’s, undoing.

Kerry certainly don’t have the soft underbelly that became encrypted into Arsenal’s DNA in the latter years of Wenger’s reign, but there has too often been a question mark hitched to Kerry’s carriage in recent years when their backs have been to the wall.

Next weekend in Iniskeen will be more akin to Stoke on a Tuesday night than a home game on a Killarney afternoon. But I still thought that Kerry’s reaction to a sticky challenge against Donegal in such difficult conditions was exemplary.

So many aspects of their play was exactly what you’d want to see in that scenario; Kerry stalled Donegal’s charge at the start of the second half when the Ulster side were craving early momentum with the strong breeze; they minded the ball when they had to; Kerry killed the game when they needed to.

When Donegal flooded a mass of bodies behind the ball against the breeze, Kerry had the required patience to prod and probe and not get too hung up on being out of sight before Donegal had the assistance of what looked like a near hurricane.

Donegal didn’t match up as well physically as I thought they would. They are down some key men, Michael Murphy being the obvious one, but I thought Michael Langan was a huge loss, not just for his scoring power but because of the physical presence he would have brought in that middle third.

It was a mature performance from Kerry but I’m not sure if they’ll have learned a whole lot from it. They were up for the fight but Kerry didn’t exactly have to claw and scrape like crazed beasts when they were met with much less fight than they probably expected from Donegal.

In returning to the Wenger analogy, when Arsenal lost Tony Adams and Martin Keown and a host of other hard chaws, they were much less defensively resilient and reliant in the latter years of the Wenger era.

Kerry’s defence has been their biggest area of concern in the last few seasons. They only conceded 0-7 yesterday. Their average concession rate so far in this league is a paltry 0-10. They still haven’t conceded a goal. Bad weather obviously dilutes numbers but they’re still impressive stats, especially considering where Kerry have been coming from, and are looking to go.

As the season develops, the better teams will expect Kerry to get itchy feet and look to make things happen by forcing it too much. I think yesterday was a recognition of that acceptance from Kerry, and that some days it’s just better to slug it out than to look for the haymaker the crowd are roaring for.

I said at the outset of the season that Kerry would win the league but not the All-Ireland. My reasoning hasn’t changed. I feel that the challenges Kerry will face in the summer will be similar to what they faced last year.

From what I’ve seen so far in the opening three games, I don’t think they’re prepared for that heat yet. Yeah, they’ve been up the fight but what would you expect from a team hurting under a new manager? There’s still a lot to prove.

I was in Armagh on Saturday evening, but I watched the Dublin-Mayo game back on Sunday morning for one particular purpose – I wanted to see what – or if - Dublin had learned from their opening two defeats.

I placed that search under three headings; defensive shape, speed of transition, decision making up front.

When we talk about defensive shape now, a plus one is a dominant theme, which can be mostly distilled into offering more protection to the full-back line.

It was obvious to me after 25 seconds that Dublin had done very little around problem solving their issues in defence. In the first Mayo attack from the throw in, the Dubs' defence was as wide open as Dublin Bay.

You’ll make an excuse for that early in the game, especially when it looked like a choreographed play from Mayo in getting the ball in straight off the throw-in. But nothing Dublin showed after that early scare for the next 75 minutes convinced me that they’d learned from what crippled them against Armagh and Kerry in the opening two rounds.

Dublin certainly didn’t have the structure in place required against Mayo’s penetrative game, especially in cohesively getting enough bodies back when they needed to.

Dublin’s transition from defence to attack was better. Their variation in using the long ball definitely worked at stages. But in that third heading around decision-making up front – Dublin were absolutely shocking. And I mean shocking.

That’s probably more startling when Dublin prided themselves on that area of their play when they were whipping teams for fun. You might expect that from some of the younger lads but some of their most experienced players were the biggest culprits, especially Brian Howard.

Surely to God all this stuff has been discussed and analysed over the last few weeks? Or has it? I’m not sure because there looks to have been an absence of problem solving on and off the pitch.

That also nullifies this defence argument around Dublin’s transition. Everybody knows that Dublin hasn’t been able to replace the quality of the personnel they’ve lost in recent years. But that still doesn’t excuse the fact that they're not far better organised than they are, or need to be.

Dublin always thrived on collective responsibility so I don’t think the players are devoid of the blame here either. They are not set up to win a match and, at this stage, that’s all they need to do. When Dessie Farrell first took over, there would never have been pressure on him to get league results. But they’re in the trenches now and when you’re down that low, you need to just win a game.

Points aren’t coming easy now which is a real test of character for this Dublin squad and management. The next week will make for good viewing because Dublin just need to get down and dirty and make sure they get two points. It’s that simple.

Are there deeper underlying issues at the heart of all this? I think a lot of their current struggles come down to trust, or the lack of it on show. When you see some of the older lads on the ball, they don’t seem to trust enough of their team-mates.

Unless that trust develops between those players, the situation isn’t really going to improve. These lads know what’s expected of them but it’s hard work trying to get into these positions, to make that extra run, to cover back, to force that turnover.

When things are going well for you, it’s so much easier to work hard. All of that has a collective ripple which feeds into the rest of the team. But when you see the ball going to the top of the pitch and an attack breaking down from poor decision making and execution, it just saps energy and confidence.

Dublin are absolutely devoid of confidence now. What amazes me is how quickly those players which had the ultimate trust in each other and such a collective cohesion and faith in the process has suddenly been eroded.

It is pretty alarming, but I don’t actually think this is a huge fix for Dublin. It’s still manageable if they go about it in the right way. Now is the time for them to just do whatever has to be done to just win a match and get two points on the board.

For a lot of these players, this is the first time that they have been faced with such adversity in their Dublin senior careers. You can tell a lot about players in such a scenario. If you’re not used to it, you never have to address it. But when it comes at you in the manner it has with Dublin, it’s a real test of who you are.

Nobody doubts the quality of so many of these players, especially those with multiple All-Ireland medals. Yet the next couple of weeks will tell a lot about who they really are. And of where Dublin are headed this season.