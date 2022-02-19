Rossies boss admits underrated Clare deserved point after late rally 

Allianz Football League Division 2: Roscommon 0-9 Clare 0-9

Anthony Cunningham felt that his side had become the latest team to be stifled by Clare’s resilience as Colm Collins’ side hit the last three points to deservedly earn a share of the spoils at Dr Hyde Park to maintain their unbeaten start in Division 2.

In a contest spoiled by the wind, Roscommon, playing into the elements, looked to have done enough when substitute Diarmuid Murtagh’s 63rd-minute point pushed them into a 0-9 to 0-6 lead on an afternoon when scores were hard to come by.

However, a black card for midfielder Ultan Harney appeared to change the game’s trajectory and Clare rediscovered their groove in the final five minutes to find the target through Keelan Sexton (45), Eoin Cleary and David Turbridy — the latter’s score coming as the game ticked into the fifth minute of injury time.

“I don’t think that the public understand that his Clare team haven’t got the credit that they probably deserve to get.

“They played Mayo in the league last year and there were two points in it going into injury time, and we all know the bar that Mayo have set. They’re as good as any team that you’ll play,” felt Cunningham.

Ironically, both sides played better against the elements. The Rossies enjoyed wind advantage in the opening half, but they weren’t able to make it count.

Clare were the better team by simply working harder and keeping possession, and they always seemed to be able to puncture huge holes through the centre of the home side’s defence.

Podge Collins was brought into the Banner men’s starting line-up before throw-in, and he was to play a pivotal role in controlling matters, including hitting the first point of the contest after four minutes.

Player of the Match for NUIG during their Sigerson Cup success, Cathal Heneghan, continued where he left off in the final by manufacturing the space for a fine score to bring the home side level before Donie Smith nudged his side in front from a free.

But Clare hit a purple patch, landing three points in as many minutes through Aaron Griffin, Eoin Cleary and a fisted effort from wing-back Alan Sweeney — following a superb team move — to open up a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage.

Finally, Roscommon gained some traction with an Enda Smith point from play, which was followed by a couple of frees from Donie Smith and Conor Cox.

But a superb point from Jamie Malone brought Clare level, only for Cox, from a free, to leave Roscommon 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

The home side looked to be in trouble, but they fared much better playing against the breeze. Points from Cox and wing-back Richard Hughes signalled their intent, and by the time Diarmuid Murtagh marked his introduction with a point with seven minutes remaining, they were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead.

However, Clare managed to arrest their opponents’ momentum as Harney was shown a black card. The excellent Cian O’Dea forced a decent save out of Roscommon goalkeeper Colm Lavin before Keelan Sexton ended a 22-minute scoring drought for his side with a well-struck ’45.

Clare were on top now, and captain Eoin Cleary eroded the deficit even further before Tubridy maintained his side’s unbeaten start to the league with a deserved equalised as the game ticked into injury time.

Enda Smith still had the chance to win it for the hosts but he opted to square possession when it appeared that a fisted point was on.

But a draw was the least that Clare deserved on an afternoon when the wind was the real winner.

“We’d be happy with our second-half performance," reflected Cunningham. "We probably thought we did enough to win the game but fair play to Clare. They’ll always fight to the bitter end in every game they play. We’re obviously disappointed with our first-half display but it was good to get a point.

“The breeze might have appeared to be favouring the team that had it, but it didn’t transpire that way on the pitch. It was very hard on the players. It was difficult to control the ball. It was difficult to kick the ball. But we fought to the bitter end and we’re happy with that."

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox (0-3, 0-2 frees), Donie Smith (0-2 0-2 frees), Cathal Heneghan, Enda Smith, Richard Hughes, Diarmuid Murtagh (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clare: Padraic Collins, Eoin Cleary (0-2 each), Aaron Griffin, Alan Sweeney, Jamie Malone , Keelan Sexton (0-1 ’45), David Tubridy (0-1 each).

ROSCOMMON: C. Lavin; M. Richardson, B. Stack, E. McCormack; D. Ruane, N. Daly, R. Hughes; U. Harney, E. Nolan; N. Kilroy, E. Smith, C. Heneghan; C. McKeon, D. Smith, C. Cox.

Subs: N. Higgins for Richardson (half-time), C. Murtagh for Ruane (57), D. Murtagh for Heneghan (60), C. Sugrue for Cox (61), K. Doyle for McKeon (70).

CLARE: S. Ryan; M. Doherty, C. Brennan, C. Rouine; C. O’Dea, E. Collins, A. Sweeney; C. O’Connor, D. O’Neill; J. Malone, E. Cleary, P. Lillis; A. Griffin, K. Sexton, P. Collins.

Subs: D. Tubridy for Malone (43), D. Walsh for Doherty (50), E. McMahon for E. Collins (67), C. Downes for Griffin (70).

Referee: P. Maguire (Longford).