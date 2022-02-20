Dublin and Meath already sprinting clear of the pack

Dublin were hugely impressive in their 2-15 to 2-3 win over Cork while Meath had eight points to spare in their victory over Waterford
Dublin and Meath already sprinting clear of the pack

Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Meabh Cahalane of Cork during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 18:08
Daragh Small

CHAMPIONS Dublin secured a comprehensive 2-15 to 2-3 victory over Cork in Saturday’s crunch Lidl NFL Division 1B clash at Croke Park.

The fixture schedule was disrupted with five postponements due to the inclement weather over the weekend, but Mick Bohan’s side made it two from two while Hannah Tyrrell chipped in with 1-9 in another brilliant display from the holders.

Dublin’s victory, coupled with Meath’s 1-10 to 1-2 win against Waterford in Dungarvan, means both of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC finalists advance to the next stage with a 100 percent record.

Dublin were hugely impressive at Croke Park on Saturday night. They took a 1-9 to 0-2 lead into half-time after Nicole Owens’ strike and Tyrrell then added a second goal after half-time.

Cork had lost out to Meath in the opening weekend and they found it tough again, with their goals coming courtesy of Libby Coppinger and Áine O’Sullivan.

Meath and Waterford had their game moved from Fraher Field to the Dungarvan GAA grounds on Sunday, but it mattered little to the TG4 All-Ireland champions who were led by Emma Duggan’s outstanding performance.

The TG4 All-Star scored six points and Meath built on their narrow 1-4 to 1-2 half-time lead, after Player of the Year Vikki Wall and Lauren McGregor shared first half goals.

In Division 1A, meanwhile, the big Connacht derby was postponed with Galway and Mayo having to wait another week to renew rivalries.

Elsewhere, Donegal kept up their great start to 2022 with a 2-11 to 2-6 win away to Westmeath in St Loman’s. Karen Guthrie scored both goals for Maxi Curran’s side, to cancel out the efforts from Anna Jones and Áine Gaynor.

The game between Clare and Kerry was also rescheduled for next weekend but Laois got the better of Tipperary in the other Division 2A tie, it finished 2-8 to 2-6 in Heywood.

In 2B, Armagh and Cavan was refixed while Monaghan edged out Tyrone, 0-10 to 0-9, in the all-Ulster tie. In Division 3, Sligo’s game against Down and Longford’s clash with Kildare were both postponed but Roscommon beat Louth while Wicklow and Wexford drew. And in Division 4, Leitrim and Fermanagh were victorious in 4A while Limerick and London won their matches on the opposite side.

