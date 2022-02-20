Galway student to 'make a full recovery' from head injury sustained in All-Ireland quarter-final

The teenager from Presentation College, Athenry, was treated on the pitch before being removed by ambulance to hospital and their All-Ireland post-primary schools' quarter-final clash against Ardscoil Rís from Limerick was abandoned with ten minutes remaining.
Galway student to 'make a full recovery' from head injury sustained in All-Ireland quarter-final

le

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 17:48
John Fallon

A Galway schoolboy who suffered a nasty head injury in a hurling match on Saturday is on his way to making a full recovery.

The teenager from Presentation College, Athenry, was treated on the pitch before being removed by ambulance to hospital and their All-Ireland post-primary schools' quarter-final clash against Ardscoil Rís from Limerick was abandoned with ten minutes remaining.

The traumatic injury happened following an accidental clash between the player and an opponent and, according to onlookers, it was apparent immediately that the teenager had suffered a serious injury.

Personnel from both schools tended to the young hurler as an appeal was issued to supporters in the stand at the Ballyhea GAA club grounds outside Ennis to establish if there was a doctor or nurse amongst those in attendance.

Efforts were made to shelter the player from the wind and rain and after both teams returned to their dressing rooms, Clare referee Niall Malone abandoned the match. An ambulance arrived after approximately 40 minutes and took the injured player to hospital for treatment.

His school issued a brief statement on social media on Sunday saying that the student, who is a member of the St Mary’s GAA club in Athenry, is recovering. “Delighted to say that our player who was injured in yesterday’s senior hurling match will make a full recovery,” said the social media post from the Presentation College.

A new date will be made for the game between the schools to take place. Ardscoil Rís were leading by 0-13 to 0-11 when the match was abandoned.

More in this section

Darragh Canavan and Kevin Flynn 20/2/2022 Second-half goals ease Tyrone drop fears
Meath v Down - Allianz Football League Division 2 Meath and Down still wait for first win of League season 
Kerry v Donegal - Allianz Football League Division 1 Kerry overcome elements and tame Donegal resistance
<p>Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Meabh Cahalane of Cork during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Dublin and Meath already sprinting clear of the pack

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices