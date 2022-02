Second-half goals ease Tyrone drop fears

Allianz League Division 1: Tyrone 2-7 Kildare 0-12

Second-half goals from Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry gave Tyrone their first win of the season as the edged out Kildare at O’Neills Healy Park to ease their relegation worries.

Two points each from Daniel Flynn, Paul Cribbin and Jimmy Hyland had the Lilywhites ahead by 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time, with McCurry hitting two for Tyrone Kilpatrick netted a Tyrone goal two minutes into the second half and McCurry smashed home a second in the 58th minute.

It was substitute Richie Donnelly who eased the Red Hands in front, before McCurry made it a two-point lead.

Flynn had a chance to win it at the death, but blazed his shot over the bar.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry 1-3 (0-1f), C Kilpastrick 1-0, P Donaghy 0-2 (1f), N Morgan (’45), R Donnelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: D Flynn 0-3, M Donnellan (1f, 1 ’45), P Cribbin, J Hyland, P Woodgate (1m) 0-2 each, D Kirwan 0-1.

TYRONE: N Morgan; C Munroe, R Brennan, F Burns; N Sludden, J Munroe, C Meyler; P McNulty, C Kilpatrick; D Canavan, C McKenna, N Donnelly; D McCurry, B Kennedy, P Donaghy.

Subs: R Donnelly for McNulty (43), C McShane for McKenna (53), B McDonnell for Donaghy (57), L Rafferty for Kilpatrick (68)

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: A Beirne for Kavanagh (48), F Conway for Cribbin (55), D Kirwan for McCormack (57), J Sargent for Ryan (59), D Hyland for Murray (68)

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).